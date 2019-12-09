NAXS has made a commitment to JAB Consumer Fund – Global Consumer Brands III (the “Fund”).

The Fund co-invests with JAB Holding, a privately held group focused on consumer goods & services companies with premium brands. Previous transactions by JAB Holding include Keurig Green Mountain, Krispy Kreme, Espresso House, Dr Pepper and Pret a Manger.

The Fund will provide an exposure to recent transactions by JAB Holding, including the recently announced acquisitions of Compassion First Pet Hospitals and National Veterinary Associates.

NAXS is an existing investor in JAB’s predecessor fund, JAB Consumer Fund – Global Consumer Brands II.

Contact information :

Lennart Svantesson, CEO

Telephone: +46 73 311 00 11

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16:00 CET on December 9, 2019.

This press release and further information is available on the Company’s website: www.naxs.se

NAXS AB (publ)

Corp. Reg. No. 556712-2972

Grev Turegatan 10

114 46 Stockholm, Sweden

Tel: +46 8 611 33 25, E-mail: info@naxs.se







NAXS is an investment company listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. NAXS primarily invests in private equity funds with a Nordic focus, but may also make direct investments or co-investments alongside private equity or other alternative assets funds. In addition, NAXS may, to a limited extent, make other types of investments

