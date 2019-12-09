GREAT NECK, N.Y., Dec. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.22. The dividend is payable January 7, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 20, 2019. For Federal income tax purposes, it is anticipated that this dividend will be included in 2019 income and that it will be treated as capital gain.



About BRT Apartments Corp:

BRT is a real estate investment trust that directly, or through joint ventures, owns and operates multi-family properties. Additional information on BRT, its operations and portfolio, is available at BRT’s website at: http://brtapartments.com . Interested parties are encouraged to review BRT’s Form 10-K filed December 10, 2018 and its other reports filed thereafter with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information.

Investor Relations