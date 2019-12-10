Zurich – 10 December 2019 - The Board of Directors of the Swiss Issuer, AMUN AG (“Issuer”), is pleased to announce that the Finansinspektionen, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (SFSA) has approved the Base Prospectus filed by AMUN AG.



Amun is the first issuer to deliver fully collateralized, passive investment products with crypto currencies as underlying asset.

The Issuer is pleased to confirm that it has extensive plans to expand its current set of product offerings of digital-asset Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) into the Europe Union and continues its mission to lead the delivery of professional-grade investment products in the crypto currency and blockchain markets.

“Our mission is clear and that is to help investors more safely, cost effectively and easily invest in crypto asset classes through our crypto ETPs. We are very fortunate to have finished this process within 4 months of its consultancy period” said Amun’s President Ms Ophelia Snyder. “We recognise that the regulatory framework in Sweden has been supportive of such initiatives and we welcome its deliberation. The combination of strong demand for ETPs in Sweden – especially in crypto assets – among private investors and institutional clients and our strong expertise in these product categories create ideal conditions for Amun’s entry into the Swedish and European Union markets for ETPs.”





The Issuer is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and looks forward to continuing a productive and collaborative relationship with new and existing partners in Sweden and the rest of the European Union.

The prospectus is made available electronically, subject to applicable securities laws, on the Issuer’s website under www.amun.com. For more information, please visit www.amun.com or email etp@amun.com.

The approval of the Base Prospectus should not be understood as an endorsement by the SFSA of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Potential investors should read the Base Prospectus and the relevant Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the securities. Potential investors are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand.

About Amun

Amun makes investing in crypto assets as easy as buying shares using your conventional broker or bank. Investors can invest in cryptocurrencies using a conventional ETP structure easily, safely, cost effectively and in a regulated framework on the SIX Swiss Exchange, BX Swiss and Boerse Stuttgart. Founded in 2018, Amun is led by a team of talented serial entrepreneurs and experienced professionals from the technology and financial world. Headquartered in Zug, with offices in Zurich, Berlin and New York, the company has launched several world firsts, including the first listed crypto index (HODL) in November 2018. Amun has nine crypto ETPs listed today and has over $55 million in AuM in total listed and planned ETPs.

Press Contact Amun

Laurent Kssis

+41 44 260 86 60

laurent@amun.com

Disclaimer

This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful. This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities in the United States. The securities of Amun AG to which these materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a public offering of securities in the United States.

This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at: (i) to investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"); or (iv) persons who fall within Article 43(2) of the Order, including existing members and creditors of the Company or (v) any other persons to whom this document can be lawfully distributed in circumstances where section 21(1) of the FSMA does not apply. The Securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

In any EEA Member State (other than the Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden) that has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the "Prospectus Regulation") this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. Exclusively for potential investors in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) is made available on the Issuer’s website under www.amun.com . The approval of the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) should not be understood as an endorsement by the SFSA of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Eligible potential investors should read the 2019 Base Prospectus (EU) and the relevant Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the securities. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand.

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of Amun AG. Neither this document nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. This document is not a prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations, a simplified prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Collective Investment Schemes Act, or a listing prospectus as defined in the listing rules of SIX Swiss Exchange AG or of any other exchange or regulated trading facility in Switzerland or a prospectus under Prospectus Regulation or any other applicable laws. Copies of this document may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction.