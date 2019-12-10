SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT”, or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies, including its GopherInsight™ wireless mesh network technology platform and its Avant! AI, for both mobile and fixed solutions, announced GBT's mobile database sharing, non-provisional patent application was published on November 28, 2019 as a US and international (PCT) application, publication No. 2019/0361991.



GBT filed for its mobile database patent on October 9, 2018. This patent application is targeted to work in conjunction with the Company's Guardian Patch patent, which is a radio based, global tracking technology.

This patent application seeks to protect one of GBT's most essential Intellectual Properties (IPs), which is a mobile digital/analog information management system. GBT's IoT/Mobile devices communicate with each other via GBT’s gNET, its proprietary private, secured communication protocol. Using this protocol, devices may share/exchange vast amounts of data using innovative, proprietary techniques. The patent application seeks to protects advanced algorithms and methods for storing and sharing information database objects among IoT/Mobile devices. One of its most beneficial features is the fact that it creates another advanced security layer to protect the gNET network, eliminating possible malicious hacking. This method will work in conjunction with GBT's existing Guardian Patch patent that protects global tracking device, enabling highest security for its radio and internet networks.



"GBT's devices share information via radio and over the internet which require robust security and protection. We believe our database management system is a breakthrough solution enabling top notch security by processing the information according to advanced, proprietary methods" said Danny Rittman, GBT's CTO. "Our database system is capable of handling vast amount of information over our network, which is essential for IoT/Mobile, real-time applications, among them autonomous machines, military/security applications and medical apparatus. The system supports media, textual and graphic/imaging information types and enable high performance, secured processing.

GBT is targeting this technology to be used within its future medical AI development and it will be integrated with GBT’s proprietary integrated circuit (IC) technology within IoT/mobile devices. The system is designed to enable data transfer/share within GBT's devices, over radio and internet/intranet networks, worldwide. The data is communicated via GBT's private, secured, encrypted protocol.

This US and international protection will enable us to develop top tier database sharing and management technology within all of our IoT/Mobile, tracking devices for civil and military applications. It is important to note that this database management system will be supervised by GBT’s Avant! AI artificial intelligence engine in order to maintain integrity, reliability and security. The patent application seeks to protect the system's key methodologies, concepts and approaches."



About GBT Technologies Inc.

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) ( http://gopherprotocol.com/ ) is a development-stage company which considers itself a native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technology platforms. GBT has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that, when commercialized, will include smart microchips, mobile and security applications and protocols, and supporting cloud software. GBT’s system envisions the creation of a global mesh network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT envisions this system as a low-cost, secure, private mesh network between any enabled devices, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

About GBT Technologies, S.A.

GBT Technologies, S.A., a private Costa Rican corporation (GBT - http://gbttechnologies.com/ ) is a development-stage company in the business of the strategic management of BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) digital communications processing for enterprises and startups; distributed ledger technology development, AI development and fintech software development and applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov ). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

