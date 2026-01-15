GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC: GTCH) Forms Wholly-Owned Subsidiary “Cube Wellness Technologies” to Deploy AI-Enabled Wellness Infrastructure Through Strategic Institutional Partnerships and hires new interim CEO Patrick Bertagna

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC: GTCH) (“GBT” or the “Company”), a technology developer specializing in AI, IoT, and integrated system architectures, today announced the formation of Cube Wellness Technologies, a wholly-owned subsidiary focused on deploying modern, technology-driven wellness infrastructure across universities, workplaces, and community-based environments through strategic commercial partnerships. As part of its expansion into the technology driven health and wellness sector, the Company hired Patrick Bertagna as its new interim CEO. Mr. Bertagna comes with over three decades of experience in technology, health and wellness and consumer products industries and brings extensive experience working with public and private companies and U.S. government organizations at the local, state and federal level, providing strategic insight on technology deployment, commercialization pathways, regulatory considerations, capital markets positioning, global market entry and building and evaluating intellectual property portfolios.



Cube Wellness Technologies is designed to expand access to essential wellness products, personal care items, and discreet healthcare supplies via smart automated systems, a proprietary digital payment ecosystem, and AI-enhanced operational management. The subsidiary will operate in collaboration with established companies nationwide that specialize in community- and university-aligned wellness programs, which is intended to facilitate scalable deployment within institutional ecosystems.



Platform and Revenue Model



The Cube Wellness platform integrates intelligent automation, secure digital payment capabilities, and centralized operational oversight. Revenue is generated through direct consumer transactions, enterprise and institutional agreements, and long-term commercial partnerships with organizations serving higher education, workforce, and community wellness initiatives.



This approach aligns with GBT’s strategic focus on scalable, technology-driven revenue channels supported by recurring usage and long-term institutional relationships.



Operational Scalability



Cube Wellness Technologies is built on a flexible deployment model designed to integrate seamlessly into diverse institutional settings. Its operating framework supports placement of smart wellness machines, centralized inventory and logistics management, and a unified AI-driven operating system that optimizes performance, usage analytics, and supply forecasting across multiple locations.



Strategic Partnerships



The subsidiary is structured to collaborate with companies and service providers that already operate within university systems, campus services, workforce wellness programs, and community-based health initiatives. These partnerships are intended to accelerate market entry, streamline deployment, and align Cube Wellness installations with existing wellness, student services, and employee support infrastructures.



Leadership Commentary



GBT Technologies interim CEO, Patrick Bertagna stated, “Cube Wellness Technologies represents a strategic expansion of our core AI and IoT capabilities into a rapidly evolving market that combines technology and automation, for fast and easy direct to consumer 24x7 access to everyday health and wellness products. By working with established wellness-focused organizations serving universities and college campuses nationwide, we are positioning Cube Wellness for scalable growth through recurring revenues by providing real time access to essential wellness products to of university students across America."



“Cube Wellness Technologies is engineered for deployment and operational efficiency. Through partnerships with organizations already embedded in campus and community wellness ecosystems, we hope to deliver intelligent, accessible solutions that meet real-world needs while scaling efficiently across multiple regions.”



About GBT Technologies, Inc.



GBT Technologies, Inc. is a development-stage technology company engaged in the design and development of AI- and IoT-driven systems. The Company focuses on intelligent platforms, sensor-based technologies, and strategic initiatives within emerging technology sectors.



About Cube Wellness Technologies



Cube Wellness Technologies is a wholly owned subsidiary of GBT Technologies focused on deploying AI-enabled automated wellness infrastructure. The company provides intelligent wellness solutions supported by digital payment systems and enterprise-grade operational platforms for universities, workplaces, and community environments nationwide.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions. These statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to: the Company’s ability to successfully develop, deploy, and commercialize the Cube Wellness Technologies platform; risks associated with forming and maintaining strategic partnerships; technological, market, regulatory, and competitive risks in the health and wellness sector; the Company’s limited operating history and development-stage status; potential delays in product deployment or revenue generation; reliance on third-party partners; intellectual property risks; capital requirements and access to financing; general economic conditions; and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the OTC Markets Group and any subsequent reports. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact information:

Patrick Bertagna

702-350-2357