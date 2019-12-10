BROSSARD, Quebec, Dec. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or “the Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF) a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its CARA platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces today a new collaborative agreement with a local partner in the North American Borderplex region.



“After learning about DIAGNOS’ impressive AI solution in the prevention of vision loss, we’re today partnering with DIAGNOS to make accessible its CARA services to mass population in this region of Mexico and the southern part of the United States where diabetes, and its consequences such as blindness, is a heavy health concern”, said the partner.

“As a Canadian company, we pride ourselves at making our AI technology available worldwide. Diabetes has no borders and, in our opinion, our technology could prevent 95% of new cases of blindness if detected on time; that’s the value of our AI unrivaled solution driven from the first level attention”, mentioned Guillermo Moreno, Vice President at DIAGNOS.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly-traded Canadian corporation with a mission of early detection of critical health issues through the use of its Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) tool CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment (hardware and software) and processes at the point of care. CARA’s Artificial Intelligence image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer and easier to read. CARA is accessible securely over the internet, and is compatible with all recognized image formats and brands of fundus cameras, and is EMR compatible. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients in real-time. CARA complies with local regulations, is FDA cleared for commercialization in the United States of America is Health Canada licensed for commercialization in Canada and is CE marking compliant in Europe.

