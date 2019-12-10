Company announcement – No. 45 / 2019
Financial calendar for Zealand Pharma in 2020
Copenhagen, December 10, 2019 – Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR No. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of next generation peptide medicines, announces the following dates for the company's planned financial reporting in 2020.
Deadline for submission of shareholder proposals to the Annual General Meeting
February 20, 2020
Annual Report 2019
March 12, 2020
Annual General Meeting
April 2, 2020
Interim Report First Quarter 2020
May 14, 2020
Interim Report First Half 2020
August 13, 2020
Interim Report Third Quarter 2020
November 12, 2020
Upon their release, the financial reports will be available at the Company’s website, zealandpharma.com, where information relating to Zealand’s Annual General Meeting 2020 will also be available in due course prior to the meeting.
All dates are subject to NASDAQ deadlines and reporting requirements and are subject to change.
For further information, please contact:
Zealand Pharma Investor Relations
+45 50 60 38 00, investors@zealandpharma.com
Lani Pollworth Morvan, Investor Relations and Communication
lpm@zealandpharma.com
About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen and New York: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market. Zealand’s current pipeline of internal product candidates focus on specialty gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. Zealand’s portfolio also includes two clinical license collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and pre-clinical license collaboration with Alexion Pharmaceuticals.
Zealand is based in Copenhagen (Søborg), Denmark. For further information about the Company's business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com or follow Zealand on LinkedIn or Twitter @ZealandPharma.
Attachment
Zealand Pharma
Glostrup, DENMARK
45-19_1210_ZealandPharma_Financial Calender 2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
Z_ID_ORG_FINAL_w_name_rgb_NEW2.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: