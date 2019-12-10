ABC arbitrage
Distribution December 2019
ABC arbitrage Group distributed €0.10 per ordinary share in accordance with the decisions of the
Shareholders General Meeting of June 14, 2019.
The detachment of the dividend took place on December 10, 2019 for payment on December 12, 2019.
This payment is considered as a reimbursement of share premiums within the meaning of article 112 1° of the General Tax Code. The amount will not be subject to income tax for the year 2019 but will reduce the acquisition cost of the shares concerned; taxation shall therefore apply only at the time of the sale of the related shares. Such tax information is provided as a guide, shareholders are invited to contact their adviser to determine the tax regime applicable to them.
The total distribution for FY 2019 amounts to €0.43 per share.
