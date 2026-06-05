ABC arbitrage

Report on the General meeting of 5 June 2026





The Combined General Meeting of ABC arbitrage shareholders, chaired by Dominique Ceolin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, was held on Friday June 5, 2026, and adopted all the resolutions submitted to it. The documents detailing the voting results, resolution by resolution, for both the ordinary and extraordinary general meetings, as well as the presentation, have been published on the company’s website (abc-arbitrage.com).

Nomination – The shareholders resolved to renew the term of office of Ms Isabelle MAURY as an independent director and to appoint DERNHAM SAS, permanently represented by Mr David HOEY, as a corporate director, for a term of four years, i.e. until the conclusion of the general meeting called to approve the financial statements for the 2029 financial year.

At the general meeting, Jean-François DROUETS confirmed the end of his term as non-voting director. The general meeting and the board of directors would like to thank him warmly for his constant commitment to the company over the past twenty years, as well as for the quality of his contribution to the group’s work.

Dividend – Shareholders approved a final dividend for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 of €0.04 net per ordinary share. Payment will be made entirely in cash, according to the following schedule: ex-dividend date on Tuesday, 7 July 2026, and payment date on Thursday, 9 July 2026.

This distribution is in addition to three interim dividends of €0.10 per share, paid respectively in October 2025, December 2025 and April 2026. Distributions for the 2025 financial year amount to €0.34 per share.

ABC arbitrage reiterates its intention to return to a half-yearly distribution and therefore to pay an interim dividend of €0.20 per share in December 2026. These distributions are subject to confirmation by the relevant Boards of Directors in due course, in accordance with the legal requirements in force.

Group’s Activity – The trading update, the webinar and the Annual General Meeting provided an opportunity to review the group’s activities in 2025 and early 2026 and answer shareholders’ questions.

In accordance with Article R22-10-29-1 of the French Commercial Code, the general meeting was broadcast live in its entirety, and the full recording will be available on the company’s website (abc-arbitrage.com) no later than seven (7) working days after the date of the meeting and for at least two years from the date it is posted online.

As a reminder, a webinar presented by Dominique CEOLIN also took place on Monday, 1 June 2026. The presentation is available on the company’s website (abc-arbitrage.com), as is the presentation from today’s general meeting.

The company did not receive any written questions prior to this year’s general meeting. As stated above, the recording of the general meeting will be made available so that the answers to the oral questions can be consulted.

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