Seattle, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in network security and intelligence, secure Wi-Fi and multi-factor authentication, today announced the release of its Internet Security Report for Q3 2019. Amid significant increases in both malware and network attacks, multiple Apache Struts vulnerabilities – including one used in the devastating Equifax data breach – appeared for the first time on WatchGuard’s list of the most popular network attacks in Q3 2019. The report also highlights a major rise in zero day malware detections, increasing use of Microsoft Office exploits and legitimate penetration testing tools, and more.
“Our latest threat intelligence showcases the variability and sophistication of cyber criminals’ growing playbook. Not only are they leveraging notorious attacks, but they’re launching evasive malware campaigns and hijacking products, tools and domains we use every day,” said Corey Nachreiner, chief technology officer at WatchGuard Technologies. “As threat actors continue to modify their tactics, organizations of every size must protect themselves, their customers and their partners with a set of layered security services that cover everything from the core network to endpoints to the users themselves.”
WatchGuard’s Internet Security Report arms businesses with the data, trends, research and defensive advice they need to better understand today’s security landscape and remain vigilant and protected against emerging threats. Here are several key findings from the Q3 2019 report:
The findings included in WatchGuard’s Internet Security Report are drawn from anonymized Firebox Feed data from active WatchGuard UTM appliances whose owners have opted in to share data to support the Threat Lab’s research efforts. Today, nearly 37,000 appliances worldwide contribute threat intelligence data to the report. In Q3 2019, they blocked over 23,000,000 malware variants in total (623 samples each) and nearly 2,400,000 network attacks (65 per device).
The complete report lays out the industry’s most impactful malware and network attack trends, DNSWatch data on the quarter’s top malicious domains associated with malware, compromised websites and phishing links, an analysis of Kazakhstan’s HTTPS decryption campaign, and key defensive best practices that organizations of all sizes can use to protect themselves in today’s threat landscape.
Analysis of Kazakhstan’s Nation-wide HTTPS Decryption Campaign
The report includes an in-depth breakdown of Kazakhstan’s decision to begin intercepting and decrypting all HTTPS traffic inside its borders in Q3. WatchGuard’s Threat Lab details the ins and outs of HTTPS encryption and decryption, similar programs launched by other countries, the role of HTTPS encryption in enterprise network security, and best practices every organization should take away from this example.
For more information, download the full report here.
About WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.
WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in network security, secure Wi-Fi, multi-factor authentication and network intelligence. The company’s award-winning products and services are trusted around the world by nearly 10,000 security resellers and service providers to protect more than 80,000 customers. WatchGuard’s mission is to make enterprise-grade security accessible to companies of all types and sizes through simplicity, making WatchGuard an ideal solution for midmarket businesses and distributed enterprises. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit WatchGuard.com.
For additional information, promotions and updates, follow WatchGuard on Twitter @WatchGuard on Facebook or on the LinkedIn Company page. Also, visit our InfoSec blog, Secplicity, for real-time information about the latest threats and how to cope with them at www.secplicity.org. Subscribe to The 443 – Security Simplified podcast at Secplicity.org, or wherever you find your favorite podcasts.
WatchGuard is a registered trademark of WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. All other marks are property of their respective owners.
Chris Warfield WatchGuard Technologies 8007349905 chris.warfield@watchguard.com Anthony Cogswell Voxus PR for WatchGuard Technologies 253.444.5980 ajcogswell@voxuspr.com
WatchGuard Technologies, Inc
Seattle, Washington, UNITED STATES
Chris Warfield WatchGuard Technologies 8007349905 chris.warfield@watchguard.com Anthony Cogswell Voxus PR for WatchGuard Technologies 253.444.5980 ajcogswell@voxuspr.com
WatchGuard Technologies, Inc LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: