We hereby inform that Telia Lietuva AB Group financial results in 2020 will be released according to the following:



- Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2019 – January 29

- Annual Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2019 – March 25

- Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2020 – April 22

- Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2020 – July 17

- Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2020 – October 21.

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is planned to be held on 28 April 2020.

88.15 per cent of Telia Lietuva shares are owned by telecommunication company Telia Company AB (Sweden).

Telia Lietuva shares are listed on Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange (ticker – TEL1L). The shares of Telia Company are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchanges.