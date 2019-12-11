TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Becker Milk Company Limited (the “Company”) (TSX-BEK.B) is pleased to report the results for the six months ended October 31, 2019.



HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenues for the six months ended October 31, 2019 were $1,618,664 compared to $1,522,067 for the same period in 2018;

Net operating income for Q2 fiscal 2020 was $1,328,088 compared to $1,247,974 in fiscal 2019;

Net income for Q2 fiscal 2020 was $0.25 per share, compared to $0.23 per share in fiscal 2019.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net operating income for the six months ended October 31, 2019 increased $80,114 compared with the previous year to $1,328,088, principally as a result of improved revenue.





Six months ended October 31 2019 2018 Property revenue $1,546,575 $1,478,029 Finance income 72,089 44,038 Total revenues $1,618,664 $1,522,067 Property revenue $1,546,575 $1,478,029 Property operating expenses (218,487) (230,055) Net operating income $1,328,088 $1,247,974 Adjusted funds from operations $610,365 $524,795 Net income attributable to common and special shareholders $447,900 $406,908 Average common and special shares outstanding 1,808,360 1,808,360 Income per share $0.25 $0.23





Components of the $40,992 increase in net income for the six months ended October 31, 2019 compared to the six months ended October 31, 2018 are:



Changes in net income - Six months ended October 31, 2019 compared to six months ended October 31, 2018 Increase in recovery of deferred taxes on investment properties $206,582 Increase in net operating income 80,114 Increase in finance income 28,051 Increase in strategic expenses (4,534) Increase in administrative expenses (6,640) Increase in negative fair value adjustment (16,844) Increase in loss on disposal (19,017) Increase in current taxes (226,720) Increase in net income $40,992





ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

For the six months ended October 31, 2019 the Company recorded adjusted funds from operations of $610,365 ($0.34 per share) compared to $524,795 ($0.29 per share) in 2018.







Adjusted funds from operations Six months ended October 31 2019 2018 Funds from operations $616,837 $550,889 Items not affecting cash: Expenses related to strategic review (6,472) (1,938) Sustaining capital expenditures (24,156) Adjusted funds from operations $610,365 $524,795 Adjusted funds from operations per share $0.34 $0.29





STRATEGIC REVIEW



Since 2014 the Board of Directors has been evaluating strategic directions for the company and has engaged in discussions with potential acquirors. None of those discussions are active at this time. During this period a programme of divesting less desirable sites has resulted in the sale of 20 investment properties. The Company continues to review its strategic alternatives and will update the market as appropriate, and as required.

The Company’s interim financial statements for the six months ended October 31, 2019, along with the Management’s Discussion and Analysis will be filed with SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SPECIAL DIVIDEND

The Directors of the Company have declared a special dividend on Class B Special and Common Shares of $2.00 per share. This dividend will be paid to those shareholders of record as of December 30, 2019 and payable on January 20, 2020.

The dividends will be considered as an eligible dividend for Canadian tax purposes.

Readers are cautioned that although the terms “Net Operating Income”, and “Funds From Operations” are commonly used to measure, compare and explain the operating and financial performance of Canadian real estate companies and such terms are defined in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis, such terms are not recognized terms under Canadian generally accepted accounting principles. Such terms do not necessarily have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by the other publicly traded entities.

For the Board of Directors

G.W.J. Pottow, President

Tel: 416-698-2591