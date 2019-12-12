DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

RESULT of ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

DXS International plc ("DXS", the "Company"), the digital clinical decision support company, is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at yesterday’s Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) were passed.unaimously.

The Company’s short presentation on its product suite will be made available on the Company's website as soon as practicable.

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement

Contacts:

David Immelman (Chief Executive)

DXS International plc 01252 719800

david@dxs-systems.com https://www.dxs-systems.co.uk





Corporate Advisor



City & Merchant

David Papworth



020 7101 7676









Corporate Broker



Hybridan LLP

Claire Louise Noyce



020 3764 2341





Notes to Editors

About DXS:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.