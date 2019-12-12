Blink Charging Stations to Power Electric Motorcycles and Electric Vehicles at Coastal Powersports

Miami Beach, FL, Dec. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW), announced the installation of their fast Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at Coastal Powersports , a reseller of high-performance Zero Electric Motorcycles and a prominent motorcycle dealership in Fort Walton Beach, FL. Coastal Powersports is using the Blink Charging technology to meet the growing demand for electrified motorcycles, which is experiencing an estimated 34% year-over-year growth rate for 2020, according to Technavio’s report of Global High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market 2020 – 2024.

The Blink IQ 200 are the fastest Level 2 AC charging stations available, producing 80 amps of output, ensuring they are suitable for the advances in battery technology found in new electric motorcycles and vehicles. The charging stations are capable of charging any battery-electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles, including motorcycles, with a J1772 plug.

“It is exciting to see businesses move to an electric future. There is a lot of excitement surrounding electric transportation, including electric motorcycles and Coastal Powersports is proving that being an early adopter truly sets your business apart,” remarked Blink Founder and CEO, Michael D. Farkas.

The rise of vehicular pollution has led to an increase in the adoption of electric motorcycles. Coastal Powersports has strategically taken this opportunity to stay ahead of the game and provide an option for those who are dedicated to reducing their carbon footprint by using a cleaner mode of transportation.

“We have been proudly selling Zero Electric Motorcycles for several years and are thrilled to see increased interest every day and are excited to share this resource with the electric vehicle community both motorcycles and automobiles. The charger is open to the public 24/7,” shared Justin Schultz, Coastal Powersports Owner.

The market for electric motorcycles is estimated to reach $7130 million by 2023, according to a new study on Market Watch and the Edison Electric Institute reports the number of electric vehicles on U.S. roads is projected to reach 18.7 million by 2030. Blink is responding to market demands by helping to develop an extensive network of fast, Level 2 EV chargers across the country.

According to their website, Zero Electric Motorcycles , available at Coastal Powersports, is an international brand revolutionizing the motorcycle industry by combining the finest components of a traditional motorcycle with the most advanced technology by producing lightweight models and eliminating routine powertrain maintenance. Zero Motorcycles’ 100% electric powertrain reduces CO2 and toxic fumes emissions.

For more information, please contact pr@blinkcharging.com .