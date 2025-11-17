Blink Charging Awarded Sourcewell Contract, Expanding Access to EV Charging Solutions for Public Sector Entities

Bowie, MD., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced it has been awarded a Sourcewell contract for electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and related services. The competitively solicited contract is effective through September 18, 2029, and may be extended for up to three additional one-year periods.

This contract enables more than 50,000 government, education, and nonprofit agencies to procure Blink’s comprehensive suite of EV charging solutions through a streamlined, compliant process. Participating agencies can access Blink’s Level 2 (L2) and DC fast charging stations, network management software, installation, maintenance, and support services under the terms of the agreement. The contract reinforces Blink’s long-standing commitment to supporting public sector electrification initiatives and infrastructure advancement.

“Blink is honored to have been selected by Sourcewell as a supplier to provide EV charging solutions to public sector agencies nationwide,” said Chris Carr, Senior VP of Sales and Business Development at Blink Charging. “This contract reflects our commitment to supporting the important development of EV charging infrastructure nationwide, making it easier for government, education, and nonprofit organizations to deploy reliable, scalable charging solutions.”

The Sourcewell contract covers networked and non-networked EV charging hardware, installation, site assessment, maintenance, repair, parts, supplies, training, and network management software. The contract is available to all eligible public agencies and nonprofit organizations through Sourcewell’s cooperative purchasing program. Sourcewell has already gone through the competitive solicitation process and eliminates going out again with time-consuming and restrictive RFP processes, giving public entities direct access to vetted vendors, such as Blink. Sourcewell members benefit from transparent pricing, volume-based discounts, a streamlined procurement process, and comprehensive support from site planning and installation to network management and maintenance.

Blink’s inclusion in Sourcewell’s portfolio of over 700 competitively solicited contracts demonstrates its qualification and experience in delivering scalable, future-ready EV charging solutions. As demand for EV infrastructure continues to rise, Blink’s Sourcewell contract plays a critical role in helping communities nationwide meet their sustainability goals while saving time and resources.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://blinkcharging.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including achieving projected revenue, adjusted EBITDA and gross margin targets as described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

