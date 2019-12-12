Paris, December 12 2019 – Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces that it has been selected as a strategic partner to support German multinational life sciences company Bayer to transform its IT function to further accelerate the digitalization of the company. In this role, it has been awarded another contract, in which it will implement and deliver Managed Security Services for Bayer globally. This comes in addition to its recently signed contract for global Digital Workplace Services. This contract has a term of six years with a one-year extension option.

As part of the new agreement, Atos will bring its expertise as a global leader in cybersecurity to provide Managed Security Services to augment Bayer’s in-house capabilities. Through its certified portfolio of services, strong capabilities and extensive experience it will partner with the Bayer teams to help protect and secure the company’s global IT landscape, and ensure a consolidated and harmonized security technology environment resulting in increased efficiency and security transparency to 91 countries worldwide.

Atos was chosen for the strength of its expertise and experience, market-leading security portfolio, strong partner network, its position as a global leader in cybersecurity and its proven track record in delivering efficient cybersecurity services for global clients, such as for the Olympic Games in its role as the Worldwide IT Partner of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Atos is recognized as a Leader in Managed Security Services (MSS), by analysts NelsonHall [i] and Gartner ii . With a global team of over 5,000 security specialists and a worldwide network of Security Operation Centers (SOCs), Atos offers a true end-to-end security partnership.

"We’re delighted that Bayer has again placed its confidence in us as a core strategic partner to deliver security services. This comes in addition to our contract to work together to deliver the digital workplace of the future for Bayer and further solidifies our long-standing partnership." says Eric Grall, Senior Executive VP - Head of Global Operations at Atos. "We’re proud to be supporting them again to protect their digital landscape as well as generate value for its business in the Life Science industry.”

"Major IT companies like Atos are able to realize scale effects and possess innovation capabilities, from which we want to benefit." says Daniel Hartert, Chief Information Officer at Bayer. "We will focus our internal IT competencies on generating value for our businesses in the Life Science industry by providing differentiating solutions in an increasingly digital world.”

The new agreement is due to commence on January 1, 2020.

i NelsonHall – Global Leader #1 Europe and #4 Worldwide Managed Security Services .

[i] Gartner - #3 worldwide by market share in Managed Security Services.











