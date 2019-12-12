One of Europe’s biggest coworking networks, Talent Garden, has come to Vilnius too. As the ‘Talent Garden Vilnius’ coworking space opened its doors in the Old Town this Thursday, 12 December, the Lithuanian capital became the network’s 20th city in Europe.

‘Talent Garden Vilnius’ operates on a campus of more than 2,000 sq. m. on Vilnaus Street (Vilniaus g. 33). The space was created by the real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate, which owns the building. In June 2019 the company signed a franchise agreement on representing the network.

The space is also host to the first Startup Museum in the country, a creation of Vilnius’s tourism and development agency Go Vilnius. The campus features a total of over 230 workplaces, more than half of which are in private offices, as well as a 150-seat modern conference hall.

“Startups and a museum, at first glance, are two things that don’t really go together. In fact, though, this is an original way to show that Vilnius is an open, convenient and progressive city for setting up and growing a business. At the same time, we’ll be able to gauge one of the key drivers of Vilnius’s vitality – dynamic, creative, ambitious and bold people, who are our true ambassadors in the world. A museum like this is a good reminder and stimulus for everyone that success requires not just a good idea and investments, but also daring, resolve and a solid team,” Vilnius Mayor Remigijus Šimašius said.

Davide Dattoli, co-founder and CEO of Talent Garden, emphasises that Lithuania is an important country for the coworking network. “Having started in Italy, four years ago we set up the first coworking space outside that country’s borders. It’s symbolic that it was in Kaunas. Today we’re thrilled to be able to pursue our goal – of creating value by connecting people – in Vilnius too, where so many new ideas are born,” Dattoli said.

He also praised the location of the new ‘Talent Garden Vilnius’. “We’re happy with the campus’s excellent location and setting and hope to continue successfully working with this project’s partners, creating vibrant activity in the new space,” Davide Dattoli said.

That the new coworking space is needed in the Lithuanian capital is also shown by the fact that even before the opening of Talent Garden Vilnius, agreements were signed to rent more than half of the workplaces in private offices. “We expect this coworking space to become an important place for meeting and creating new ideas. We’re ready to continue actively contributing to ensure great conditions here for working, learning and interacting,” said Vytautas Bakšinskas, the Real Estate Fund Manager at INVL Asset Management, which manages INVL Baltic Real Estate.

‘Talent Garden Vilnius’ will seek to connect not just opportunities to work and learn, but also the people who meet here. The Lithuanian Business Angel Network (LitBAN), which is a tenant, together with partners plans a variety of events for startups and investors. Meanwhile, the Startup Museum established by Go Vilnius will present the histories of 12 unique Vilnius startups.

‘Talent Garden Vilnius’ is located in the former Communications Ministry building designed by renowned local architect Justinas Šeibokas. The premises were adapted for the new campus by architect Ieva Folk. The opening of ‘Talent Garden Vilnius’ completes two years of renovation and other work on the building, with total investments by INVL Baltic Real Estate of approximately 2 million euros.

Founded in Italy in 2011, the Talent Garden network operates in 20 European cities in eight countries, where its more than 25 campuses host more than 4,500 creative and digital industry professionals.

INVL Baltic Real Estate manages real estate in Vilnius and Riga: office and commercial premises at the Vilnius Gates complex in the Lithuanian capital, the IBC Business Centre near Konstitucijos Avenue, office buildings in the Old Town on Vilniaus Street and in Šiaurės Miestelis, and the Dommo Business Park manufacturing, warehouse and office complex beside the Riga bypass.





