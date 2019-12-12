Saint-Herblain (France), December 12, 2019 – Valneva SE (“Valneva” or “the Company”) today announced the appointment of MVM Partner Thomas Casdagli to its Supervisory Board. Mr. Casdagli is replacing Dr. Bali Muralidhar as MVM Partners LLP representative.

Based in the UK and the US, leading healthcare investor MVM Partners is one of Valneva’s largest shareholders. MVM acquired 7.5% of Valneva’s ordinary share capital in 2016 and has subsequently increased its stake to 8.7%.

Thomas Casdagli joined MVM Partners in 2002 and has 17 years experience in investing in innovative life science companies. Before joining MVM, he qualified as a chartered accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers’ Private Equity and Venture Capital practice. Thomas Casdagli has an MBioch in Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry from Oxford University and is currently a member of the boards of eZono AG, Onbone Oy and Patient Connect Ltd.

Thomas Lingelbach, Chief Executive Officer of Valneva, commented, “We would like to thank Bali for his dedication during the past three years and wish him well in his future endeavors. We are delighted to welcome Thomas on our board and are very much looking forward to working with him.”

“With the continued strong performance of the company’s commercial vaccines and important data from the Lyme and chikungunya programs expected soon, it is a very exciting time to be joining the Valneva board and I look forward to working with the team”, MVM Partner Thomas Casdagli added.

About Valneva SE

Valneva is a biotech company developing and commercializing vaccines for infectious diseases with major unmet needs. Valneva’s portfolio includes two commercial vaccines for travelers: IXIARO®/JESPECT® indicated for the prevention of Japanese encephalitis and DUKORAL® indicated for the prevention of cholera and, in some countries, prevention of diarrhea caused by ETEC. The Company has various clinical-stage vaccines in development including unique vaccines against Lyme disease and chikungunya. Valneva has operations in Austria, Sweden, the United Kingdom, France, Canada and the US with approximately 490 employees. More information is available at www.valneva.com .

