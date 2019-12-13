



FirstFarms expects an improved result for 2019 based on still increasing pig prices.



Based on the above, FirstFarms adjusts upwards the expectations with DKK 5 million to an EBITDA of DKK 95-100 million and an EBIT of DKK 48-53 million compared to previously DKK 90-95 million and DKK 43-48 million, as stated in company announcement no. 13/2019.

