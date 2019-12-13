WALL, N.J., Dec. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BKYI), an innovative provider of biometric identity, authentication and security solutions, today announced that Florida’s Orange County Supervisor of Elections has selected BIO-key to add a critical layer of biometric security to protect access to public records with the strongest form of authentication. Orange County, Florida’s fifth largest county, will utilize BIO-key’s ID Director biometric software solution to secure appropriate access to voter data and files.



Staff members will be enrolled using BIO-key’s PIV-Pro , a FIPS compliant fingerprint scanner developed for government security applications, and EcoID , BIO-key’s top-selling enterprise level compact fingerprint scanner developed for enterprises. EcoID has been tested and qualified by Microsoft to support the biometric authentication within its Windows Hello for Business application.

Election offices are comprised of a broad spectrum of full and part-time employees and volunteers, often in shared workstation environments. The influx of new staff members during election cycles calls for a strong yet nimble authentication solution is secure, efficient and adaptable in managing access to mission-critical election data, while also providing a clear audit trail of user access. BIO-key’s biometric security platform is ideal for election applications because it is affordable, easy to deploy and manage, and delivers the highest level of data security to properly protect the integrity of elections.

“We are gratified by the growing adoption of our biometric solutions among various County Supervisors of Elections, as they take steps to secure their election systems for the coming presidential election,” stated Mike DePasquale, Chairman and CEO, BIO-key. “We have come to understand the unique use case for Supervisors of Elections and have tailored solutions to meet their needs. Our software is sold on a monthly subscription basis and therefore provides needed flexibility to adapt to a changing workforce. We have also developed high-quality, affordably-priced fingerprint scanners to meet budgetary requirements. Now with five successful Supervisor of Election deployments, we have forged an election security program that truly is seamless, easy to launch, and that we believe will become a model for other election Supervisors in Florida and for election boards across the country.”

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.bio-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and identity access management with biometric solutions that enable convenient and secure access to information and high-stakes transactions. We offer software-based alternatives to passwords, PINs, tokens, and cards to make it easy for enterprises and consumers to secure their devices as well as information in the cloud. Our premium fingerprint scanning devices offer market-leading quality, performance and price – providing more ways to BIO-key your world!

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). The words “estimate,” “project,” “intends,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the “safe-harbor” provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; competition in the biometric technology industry; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; our ability to expand into Asia, Africa and other foreign markets; delays in the development of products and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption see “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.