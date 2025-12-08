BIO-key Answers the Call for Secure, Modern Authentication with New Passwordless Innovations at the 2025 Gartner® IAM Summit: North America

GRAPEVINE, Texas & HOLMDEL, N.J., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key ® International, Inc . (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions enabling phoneless, tokenless, passwordless, and phishing-resistant authentication, today announced its participation in the 2025 Gartner® Identity & Access Management Summit: North America, December 8-10 in Grapevine, TX. BIO-key will showcase its latest offerings and highlight its advanced authentication technologies, emphasizing the critical importance of adopting passwordless authentication to mitigate security risks at Booth 236.

As organizations confront escalating security threats, increased credential theft, and growing regulatory pressures, BIO-key’s solutions are purpose-built to strengthen authentication while minimizing user friction. The company will spotlight how its identity-bound biometrics, passwordless workflows, and alternative multi-factor authentication (MFA) methods address persistent IAM challenges—including account compromise, insider misuse, session sharing, and the high support costs associated with passwords and hardware tokens.

Showcasing Secure, Phoneless, and Tokenless Authentication

During the event, BIO-key will demonstrate its portfolio of authentication technologies, including:

Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB) : Anchoring authentication to the individual—not a device, token, or credential—to ensure true identity verification.

Anchoring authentication to the individual—not a device, token, or credential—to ensure true identity verification. Uniquely Passwordless Solutions : Eliminating reliance on shared secrets to reduce attack surfaces while maintaining a seamless user experience.

Eliminating reliance on shared secrets to reduce attack surfaces while maintaining a seamless user experience. Phishing-Resistant MFA : Delivering FIDO-hardware alternative authentication options suited for shared workstations, remote teams, and regulated environments.

Delivering FIDO-hardware alternative authentication options suited for shared workstations, remote teams, and regulated environments. Cost-Effective IAM Modernization: Offering a scalable approach to reducing operational overhead associated with password resets and token management.





Addressing the Industry’s Call for Stronger Authentication

“Organizations continue to struggle with authentication methods that are either too vulnerable, too expensive, or too complex to manage at scale,” said Michael DePasquale, CEO. “At BIO-key, we believe the future of authentication is identity-bound — not dependent on passwords, phones, or physical tokens. We’re excited to demonstrate how our solutions help customers strengthen security, streamline operations, and accelerate their journey toward Zero Trust. The Gartner IAM Summit is the ideal setting to showcase the impact of secure, passwordless authentication in real-world environments.”

Engaging IAM Leaders Across Regions and Industries

BIO-key will connect with IAM leaders from a wide array of sectors—including finance, healthcare, government, education, and manufacturing—to discuss authentication challenges and demonstrate how biometric-based, passwordless solutions modernize IAM and reduce security risks.

Gartner® Identity & Access Management Summit (www.Gartner.com)

Gartner analysts will provide additional analysis on emerging trends and key challenges in IAM. There will be opportunities to dive deeper into some of this year's essential topics, including deepfake detection, IAM data management, agentic AI, and machine IAM, at the Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit, December 8-10 in Grapevine, TX.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its cloud-hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

