BIO-key Partners with SAVIS Group to Bring its Identity and Biometric Authentication Solutions to Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam and HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc . (NASDAQ: BKYI), a leading provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) and biometric authentication solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with SAVIS Group, one of Vietnam’s top information-technology enterprises, specializing in digital signing, identity verification, electronic authentication and cybersecurity services. Vietnam represents one of the most promising markets in Southeast Asia for digital transformation and cybersecurity innovation.

The collaboration unites BIO-key’s advanced IAM and biometric authentication platforms with SAVIS Group’s nationwide experience in digital trust and enterprise solutions. Together, the companies will deliver secure, scalable identity management capabilities to enterprises, government agencies, and institutions across Vietnam.

As an authorized distributor, SAVIS Group will integrate and deliver BIO-key’s IAM portfolio through its ecosystem of solution partners and enterprise customers, providing localized pre-sales, deployment, and technical support to ensure seamless implementation and customer success.

BIO-key technologies offered through SAVIS Group include:

PortalGuard – a comprehensive IAM platform supporting MFA, SSO, and centralized access management

Passkey:YOU™ – a FIDO2-compliant passwordless solution

PIN:You™ – a secure, tokenless, user-friendly PIN-based authentication method

WEB-key – a proven biometric engine for strong authentication

Identity-Bound Biometrics – binding access to the individual, not a device or credential

Certified biometric scanners including PIV-Pro and EcoID III





“We are excited to join forces with BIO-key, a global cybersecurity leader. This partnership strengthens our portfolio and allows us to deliver cutting-edge security solutions to our clients. Together, we will help organizations across Vietnam to mitigate risks, ensure compliance, and build resilience against the evolving cyber threat landscape,” said Nhung Rose – Business Development Manager – SAVIS group

“We are delighted to partner with SAVIS Technology to support strategy to expand our reach into Asian markets such as Vietnam. Their strong market presence and expertise, combined with our advanced cybersecurity solutions, will enable us to deliver greater value to customers. This partnership reflects our mutual commitment to empowering organizations with innovative, secure, and scalable technologies to safeguard their digital future,” said Naresh Kumar, Channel Director – International Sales, BIO-key International.

“Our SAVIS Group partnership is an exciting opportunity to combine our advanced IAM and biometric technologies with strong local expertise and a trusted presence in one of the most attractive Asian markets. Together, we will empower organizations in Vietnam to strengthen digital trust, secure critical infrastructure, and enable a safer, passwordless future for their users.” — Alex Rocha, Managing Director – International, BIO-key International

About SAVIS Group (www.savis.vn)

SAVIS Group, recognized as one of the top information-technology enterprises in Vietnam, is a provider of digital transformation platforms, cybersecurity, fintech and trusted-services solutions including digital signing and electronic authentication solutions.

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.BIO-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its cloud-hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

