VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. (“Pender”) today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of certain investment management fund contracts from Vertex One Asset Management Inc. (the “Transaction”), which will add three new funds to the Pender fund lineup:
“We look forward to continuing to build upon the wonderful legacy of Vertex One Asset Management,” said David Barr, President & CEO of Pender. “As an ideas-driven boutique investment firm, we focus on adding value to client portfolios by looking at parts of the market that are overlooked by larger firms.”
“It has been six months since we started working with PenderFund Capital Management, and we continue to be incredibly impressed by Pender's dynamic approach to value investing and consistent performance, as well as by the genuine culture of integrity found across the firm,” said John Thiessen, President of Vertex One Asset Management. “Most importantly, Pender takes very seriously their responsibility as stewards of their investors’ wealth. We could not be happier to have Pender as a partner for our clients, and encourage you to reach out to the Pender team directly.”
The investment objectives of the Pender Enhanced Income Fund were changed to be consistent with those of the Pender Strategic Growth and Income Fund. With the potential to benefit from the Pender Enhanced Income Fund’s inherited available tax losses, the new objectives of the Pender Enhanced Income Fund will be to generate income and long-term growth in value for unit holders.
With mandates similar to our existing Pender Value Fund, the Pender Value Fund II and the Pender Partners Fund investment objectives will be reset to achieve capital growth over the long-term for unit holders, while being sufficiently diversified to mitigate volatility, and these two new funds may also benefit from their available inherited tax losses.
In addition to the changes mentioned above, a number of other changes were made concurrent with the closing of the Transaction:
Further, the auditor of each Fund will be changed from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP to KPMG LLP effective on or about January 1, 2020.
Additional details regarding the transaction, the mergers and the other changes affecting the former Vertex Value Fund, Vertex Enhanced Income Fund and the Vertex Growth Fund will be set out in amendments to the Simplified Prospectus, Annual Information Form and Fund Facts, which will be available at www.sedar.com.
About PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.
Pender was founded in 2003 and is an independent, employee-owned investment firm located in Vancouver, British Columbia. Our goal is to protect and grow wealth for our investors over time. We have a talented investment team of expert analysts, security selectors and independent thinkers who actively manage our suite of niche investment funds, exploiting inefficient parts of the investing universe to achieve our goal. Please visit www.penderfund.com.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) relating to the business of Pender and the environment in which it operates. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “project”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “will”, “may”, “estimate” and other similar expressions. These statements are based on Pender’s expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and include, without limitation, statements Pender’s decreased portfolio risk and future investment opportunities. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions; they are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, Pender’s ability to successfully integrate the funds acquired in the Transaction, realization of any tax loss benefits and the factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Pender’s annual information form available at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, Pender assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
