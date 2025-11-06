PenderFund Receives Industry Recognition for Strong, Long-Term, Risk-Adjusted Returns with 2025 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. (“Pender”) is pleased to announce that the Pender Corporate Bond Fund and the Pender Bond Universe Fund each received LSEG Lipper Fund Awards at the Lipper Fund Awards Ceremony held in Toronto on November 5, 2025.

The Pender Bond Universe Fund was recognized for its 3-year return within its category of Global Corporate Fixed Income.

The Pender Corporate Bond Fund swept its category, winning recognition in the 3-, 5- and 10-year performance periods in its category of Multi-Sector Fixed Income.

This award for the Pender Corporate Bond Fund is particularly poignant, as it has been ten years since Geoff Castle took over management of the fund and leadership of the fixed income team at Pender. Later this year will also mark the ten-year anniversary of Associate Portfolio Manager Parul Garg joining the portfolio management team for the fund.

The awards are based on objective, quantitative criteria and LSEG Lipper’s methodology can be viewed here.

“We are thrilled to receive these Lipper Awards. It's great to receive recognition of the hard work that the team puts in every day for our investors,” said Geoff Castle, Lead Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income. “The secret really is having a strong discipline, paying attention to value, finding the best opportunities and always asking, “what can go wrong”, and that seems to have paid off”.

“Congratulations to the entire fixed income team on these awards,” commented Greg Taylor, CIO of Pender. “How did they achieve this? Geoff's team sticks to a proven investment strategy, never wavering from that disciplined approach whatever the market serves up, and this generates the consistent and positive returns generated for clients and recognised by the LSEG Lipper Award methodology.”

The Pender Bond Universe Fund is an income fund with an investment grade focus that aims to preserve capital and generate returns through current income and capital appreciation. Alongside Geoff Castle, Emily Wheeler is the Portfolio Manager and has managed the Fund since its inception in January 2020.

The Pender Corporate Bond Fund is an income fund that is managed to preserve capital, as well as generate returns opportunistically. Geoff Castle, Lead Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income, has managed the Fund since 2015. Alongside Geoff, the portfolio is managed by Emily Wheeler, Portfolio Manager, and Parul Garg, Associate Portfolio Manager.

The winning share classes in the High Yield Fixed Income category are as follows:

3 Years – Pender Bond Universe Fund - Class F (US$) - Trophy

3 Years - Pender Corporate Bond Fund - Class U - Trophy

5 Years - Pender Corporate Bond Fund - Class U - Certificate

10 Years - Pender Corporate Bond Fund - Class F - Certificate

About PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

Pender was founded in 2003 and is an independent, employee-owned investment firm located in Vancouver, British Columbia. Our goal is to protect and grow wealth for our investors over time. We have a talented investment team of expert analysts, security selectors and independent thinkers who actively manage a suite of differentiated investment funds, exploiting inefficient parts of the investing universe to achieve our goal.

Please visit www.penderfund.com.

To learn more the Pender Corporate Bond Fund celebrating 10 years under Geoff Castle’s management, visit penderfund.com/consistency-counts

Please read important disclosures at www.penderfund.com/disclaimer.

About LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

For more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, the highly-respected LSEG Lipper Awards have honoured funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers and focus the investment world on top-funds. The merit of the winners is based on entirely objective, quantitative criteria. This coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige and ensures the award has lasting value. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of this prestigious award qualification, recognizing excellence in fund management. Find out more at www.lipperfundawards.com.

Disclaimer

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, their accuracy is not guaranteed by LSEG Lipper.

Pender Corporate Bond Fund Class F was awarded the 2025 LSEG Lipper Fund Award in the Multi-Sector Fixed Income Category for the 10 Years period and calculation periods are through the end of July 31, 2025. The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund as of July 31, 2025, are as follows: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years) 44 funds, 5 (5 years) 40 funds, 5 (10 years) 26 funds.

Pender Corporate Bond Fund Class U was awarded the 2025 LSEG Lipper Fund Award in the Multi-Sector Fixed Income Category for the 3- and 5-Years periods and calculation periods are through the end of July 31, 2025. The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund as of July 31, 2025, are as follows: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years) 44 funds, 5 (5 years) 40 funds, N/A (10 years).

Pender Bond Universe Fund Class F (US$) was awarded the 2025 LSEG Lipper Fund Award in the Global Corporate Fixed Income Category for the 3 Years period and calculation periods are through the end of July 31, 2025. The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund as of July 31, 2025, are as follows: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years) 28 funds, N/A (5 years) N/A (10 years).

For further information, please contact:

Melanie Moore

Vice President of Marketing, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

mmoore@penderfund.com

(604) 688-1511

Toll Free: (866) 377-4743

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “expect” or “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of the manager at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.