VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (OTCB: BTHCF) (the “Company” or “Algernon”), a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, is pleased to announce that Dr. Martin Kolb, a leading global scientific expert and clinician in the area of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), has joined the Algernon Medical and Scientific Advisory Board.



Dr. Kolb is the Moran Campbell Chair and Professor in Respiratory Medicine and Director of the Division of Respirology, McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. He is lead of the interstitial lung disease program, located at St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton, where more than 1,500 patients with different types of fibrotic interstitial lung disorders are seen annually. His major research interests are the mechanisms of lung fibrosis, with a particular interest in the role of growth factors, matrix abnormalities and pulmonary vessel remodeling in disease progression.

He leads activities in biomarker development for lung fibrosis, and is a Principal Investigator and steering committee member in numerous clinical trials. Dr. Kolb has authored over 150 peer-reviewed publications on different basic science and clinical topics. He is the Chief-Editor of the European Respiratory Journal, the flagship publication of the European Respiratory Society. He is also an editorial board member of American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, American Journal of Respiratory Cell and Molecular Biology, the European Respiratory Review and Respirology and serves on the Lung Injury & Repair Study Section for the National Institute of Health.

“I am very pleased that Dr. Kolb has accepted our invitation to join the Algernon Advisory Board”, said Christopher J, Moreau, CEO of Algernon pharmaceuticals. “Dr. Kolb has already made important contributions to our plans for our upcoming phase 2 clinical trial in patients with IPF and chronic cough, and we look forward to working more closely with him going forward.”

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company focused on advancing its lead compounds for non–alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), chronic kidney disease (CKD) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

