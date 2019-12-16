CHICAGO and NEW CASTLE, Pa., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise™ and Essence retail stores, today announced it will open Rise New Castle, its ninth retail location in Pennsylvania and 36th in the nation, on December 17.



“We are honored to open our ninth Rise store in Pennsylvania and to be the first medical cannabis retailer in New Castle,” said GTI Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “We look forward to bringing high quality cannabis products and a customer-first retail experience to more patients in the state.”

Rise™ currently has locations in Carlisle, Erie, Hermitage, King of Prussia, Latrobe, Mechanicsburg, Steelton and York. GTI entered the Pennsylvania market in 2017 and operates a manufacturing facility in Danville where the company produces branded products, including its flagship Rythm brand.

“We are excited about this project and would like to welcome Rise™, an experienced cannabis operator, to Lawrence County,” said Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce Investor Relations Coordinator Erin Orrico. “Patients in the Pennsylvania medical program will certainly benefit from this new location.”

The Pennsylvania medical marijuana program has grown rapidly since it launched last year, and currently has about 180,000 registered patients. The state’s medical cannabis sales recently surpassed $500 million since dispensaries became operational nearly two years ago. More information about the Pennsylvania medical marijuana program can be found at www.health.pa.gov .

Rise New Castle is located at 2622 W. State Street in New Castle. Hours are Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries (GTI), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to providing dignified access to cannabis while giving back to the communities in which they serve. GTI manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection, among others. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise™ and Essence. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, GTI has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 96 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, GTI employs over 1,300 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. GTI was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business. More information is available at GTIgrows.com.

