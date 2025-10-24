Green Thumb Industries to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 5, 2025

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries , today announced it will release third quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”) is a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products, some of which are licensed, including RYTHM, Dogwalkers, incredibles, Beboe, &Shine, Doctor Solomon’s and Good Green. Green Thumb also owns and operates RISE Dispensaries, a rapidly growing national retail chain. Green Thumb serves millions of patients and customers each year with a mission to promote well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities it serves. Established in 2014, Green Thumb has 20 manufacturing facilities and 108 retail stores across 14 U.S. markets, employing approximately 4,800 people. More information is available at www.gtigrows.com.

Investor Contact:

Andy Grossman

EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com

310-622-8257

Media Contact:

GTI Communications

media@gtigrows.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.