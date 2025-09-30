Green Thumb Expands Pennsylvania Retail Footprint with RISE Dispensary Lebanon

Conveniently located near Downtown Lebanon off Route 422, RISE Dispensary Lebanon is located at 1600 W Cumberland St. Lebanon, PA 17042.

RISE Dispensary Lebanon will host a grand opening celebration for its patients and the community on October 3.

Continuing with RISE’s new store opening tradition, profits from the RISE Dispensary Lebanon grand opening will benefit local non-profit Making A Difference of Lebanon, PA.



CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISE Dispensaries , a rapidly growing cannabis retail chain owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or the “Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced its latest Pennsylvania location, RISE Dispensary Lebanon. Located at 1600 W Cumberland St. conveniently near Downtown Lebanon off Route 422, RISE Dispensary Lebanon is the Company’s 19th retail location in Pennsylvania and 108th nationwide.

RISE Dispensary Lebanon brings Pennsylvania patients best-in-class products and convenient services, such as online pre-order for pick up. RISE Dispensary Lebanon is open 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sundays, offering a variety of products from Green Thumb’s portfolio, including RYTHM premium flower, full-spectrum vapes and concentrates, Good Green flower, &Shine troches and Doctor Solomon’s topicals.

“It’s an honor to expand medical cannabis access and serve patients throughout Lebanon County at RISE Dispensary Lebanon, where we will offer a highly curated selection of flower, vape, concentrates and other products from our award-winning brands RYTHM, Good Green and Dr. Solomon’s,” said Anthony Georgiadis, President of Green Thumb Industries. “The RISE experience is centered on creating a welcoming environment for our neighbors. We look forward to joining this vibrant community, supporting their well-being and giving back to an incredible local non-profit, Making A Difference of Lebanon, PA.”

As a part of RISE's tradition to give back to each community in which it serves, profits from RISE Dispensary Lebanon’s grand opening event will benefit Making A Difference of Lebanon, PA. Making a Difference of Lebanon PA is a nonprofit organization that aims to build lasting relationships throughout the community by providing services to families, veterans, and other individuals in need.

RISE Dispensary Lebanon will host its grand opening celebration on Friday, October 3, kicking off at 9:00 a.m. when doors open. The event will feature special patient deals and promotions that run throughout the weekend, along with refreshments available from a local food truck.

Green Thumb joined the Pennsylvania community in 2017 and currently operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Danville where the Company produces its branded products including RYTHM premium flower, full-spectrum vapes and concentrates, Good Green flower, &Shine troches, and Doctor Solomon’s topicals. In addition to RISE Dispensary Lebanon, there are 18 other RISE Dispensaries in Pennsylvania, including locations in Carlisle, Chambersburg, Cranberry, Duncansville, Erie on Lake, Erie on Peach, Grove City, Hermitage, King of Prussia, Latrobe, Meadville, Mechanicsburg, Monroeville, New Castle, Philadelphia, Steelton, Warminster, and York. Curbside pick-up services are available to select RISE Dispensaries in Pennsylvania.

For more information on RISE Dispensaries' locations, product offerings, or other services, visit www.risecannabis.com .

About RISE Dispensaries

RISE Dispensaries is a national cannabis retailer on a mission to promote well-being through the power of cannabis. Founded by Chicago-based Green Thumb Industries, RISE Dispensaries bring patients and customers the best, hand-picked products at a great value – all while providing best-in-class service, such as home delivery, virtual pharmacist consultations and mobile pre-ordering (services vary by market). RISE offers premium, high-quality cannabis products in a welcoming environment, featuring Green Thumb's award-winning family of brands such as &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. Since opening its doors in 2015, RISE has grown its national footprint to 108 retail locations across 14 U.S. markets and serves millions of patients and customers each year. More information is available at www.risecannabis.com .

