Mountain View, CA, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSO2, the world’s leading open source integration vendor, today announced that it has been named a market champion, technology leader, and overall leader in the KuppingerCole Analysts’ API Management and Security Leadership Compass 2019 report published on December 2, 2019. The report, which is based on KuppingerCole’s evaluation of 15 vendors that deliver comprehensive API management and security solutions, focuses on the issues of implementing consistent governance and security across the whole API lifecycle. It can be downloaded here.

KuppingerCole Examines Security for the Entire API Lifecycle

The KuppingerCole API Management and Security Leadership Compass 2019 examines how security is an issue that has to be addressed in each stage of the API lifecycle for long-term relevance and viability. For this reason, the evaluation covers software vendors with API management solutions that include embedded security features or provide these features via third parties.

In the report, KuppingerCole Lead Analyst Alexei Balaganski states, “Only by combining proactive application security measures for developers with continuous activity monitoring and deep API-specific threat analysis for operations teams and smart, risk-based and actionable automation for security analysts one can ensure consistent management, governance and security of corporate APIs and thus the continuity of business processes depending on them.”

Evaluation of WSO2 API Manager

In its evaluation, the KuppingerCole API Management and Security Leadership Compass 2019 rated several features of WSO2 API Manager as strong positives, including security, functionality, integration, and interoperability. It also cited WSO2 API Manager’s open source code base, flexibility, and ability to integrate with WSO2 Identity Server to extend support for identity federation protocols and authentication.

Notably, the KuppingerCole report recognized WSO2 as a leader in each of the three specific areas, leading to its recognition as an overall leader:



Product Leadership is based on the analysis of product/service features and the overall capabilities of the various products/services.

is based on what customers require to keep up with the constant evolution and emerging customer requirements they are facing. Market Leadership is based on a review of global reach, as well as consistent sales and service support with the successful execution of a marketing strategy.

This report also examined three correlations between different Leadership categories: Market/Product Matrix, Product/Innovation Matrix, and Innovation/Market Matrix. Having ranked high in all three matrices, WSO2 gained further recognition as a market champion and technology leader.

“As the KuppingerCole API Management and Security Leadership Compass 2019 demonstrates, API security at each stage of the API lifecycle is a crucial aspect of success for businesses today, and we’re honored to be recognized as the only open source full lifecycle API management provider in this report. This is our third recognition by KuppingerCole this year, and we thank our customers, contributors, and partners for their participation as we continuously improve our products to meet changing enterprise needs,” said Shevan Goonetilleke, WSO2 president and COO.

The report on API management and security is the most recent recognition by KuppingerCole. Earlier in 2019, WSO2 was also named an overall leader in the KuppingerCole Identity API Platform Leadership Compass 2019 and a product leader in the KuppingerCole Access Management and Federation Leadership Compass 2019.

WSO2 API Manager for the Evolving API Security Landscape

WSO2 API Manager is a complete open source platform for creating, managing, consuming, monitoring, and securing APIs and API products. As the proliferation of APIs has attracted growing ranks of hackers, WSO2 has addressed the rapidly evolving security attacks on APIs by expanding on the robust policy-based controls for authentication and authorization in WSO2 API Manager. Key developments in 2019 have included integration with PingIntelligence for APIs for artificial intelligence (AI) powered API cybersecurity, JSON Web Token (JWT) authentication support, out-of-the functionality for bot detection and notifications, and a simplified mechanism for validating requests against predefined schemas.

As a key component of the WSO2 Integration Agile Platform, WSO2 API Manager works seamlessly with WSO2 Identity Server to provide robust API security that extends beyond the core functionality typically provided by API management offerings. By taking advantage of WSO2’s integrated solutions, enterprises can incorporate advanced identity and access management (IAM) capabilities, such as strong and adaptive authentication, identity federation, and single sign-on (SSO), among others.

About WSO2

WSO2 is the world's #1 open source integration vendor, helping digital-driven organizations become integration agile. Customers choose us for our broad integrated platform approach to open source, and agile transformation methodology. The company's hybrid platform for developing, reusing, running and managing integrations prevents lock-in through open source software that runs on-premises or in the cloud. Today, hundreds of leading brands and thousands of global projects execute 6 trillion transactions annually using WSO2 integration technologies.

