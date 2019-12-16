TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AllCloud , a global cloud services provider, has raised $18 million in additional funding. The firm, which has established practices around AWS and Salesforce, has now raised over $26 million since launching in 2014. Eastside Partners led the new round, with participation from Salesforce Ventures and previous investors.



AllCloud has grown rapidly over the past year, adding clients in the U.S. and Europe, including Rakuten Rewards, Harel Insurance and Valtec Mobility. The new funding, which will primarily be used to look at expansion through acquisition, will also be used to expand AllCloud’s scope of services, which today includes cloud consulting, modernization and development across AWS and Salesforce.

“As the AWS and Salesforce ecosystems continuously innovate and grow, clients are looking for partners that can build a long-term strategy that truly transforms their organization, while balancing the need for speed and agility,” said Eran Gil, CEO, AllCloud. “AllCloud is now in a position to expand upon our wide breadth and depth of AWS and Salesforce expertise by acquiring ecosystem specialization, which further rounds out our offerings.”

Demand for AWS and Salesforce in the U.S. and Europe continues to grow, as digital transformation in the enterprise becomes more common. Companies undergoing this process are looking for partners that not only understand how to implement AWS and Salesforce, but also how to build a long-term strategy that transforms their businesses.

“It’s rare that you find a services organization that has the right balance of technology expertise and management acumen to be primed for explosive growth,” said Benjamin Cobb, General Partner, Eastside Partners. “That is exactly what we find in AllCloud and are thrilled to be working with them to achieve this.”

About AllCloud

AllCloud is a global professional services company providing organizations with tools for cloud enablement and transformation. Through a unique combination of expertise and agility, AllCloud accelerates cloud innovation and helps organizations fully unlock the value received from cloud technology.

As an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and a Salesforce Platinum Partner, AllCloud helps clients connect their front office and back office by building a new operating model that allows them to harness the benefits of both Salesforce and AWS. AllCloud is supported by a robust ecosystem of technology partners, proven methodologies, and well-documented best practices. Thereby, elevating customers by achieving operational excellence on the cloud, within a secure environment, at every milestone of the journey to becoming cloud first.

With over 11 years of experience and a portfolio with thousands of successful cloud deployments, AllCloud serves clients across the globe. AllCloud has offices in Israel, Europe and North America.

About Eastside Partners

Eastside Partners works with talented founders and management teams in high-growth, mid-market companies. Since 2005, the firm has led more than $200 million in equity investments across the portfolio, focusing on B2B SaaS, Healthcare and Tech-Enabled Services companies.