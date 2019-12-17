Aino Health announces that their Finnish partner Finla has signed two new contracts for the solution HealthManager. The contracts will add a total of around 400 new subscriptions on the HealthManager platform.

The two new customers show that the partner strategy for Finland is working and that there is a good momentum for this kind of solution. The new customers are mid-size companies in the construction and electricity production verticals; two new verticals for Aino.

“It is very nice to see that our partnership strategy is working well, and I am of course, also very happy to welcome two new customers. I look forward to continued good cooperation with Finla and to keep developing our partner strategy in Finland, as well as in our other regions Sweden and Germany”, says Jyrki Eklund, CEO at Aino Health.

HealthManager is a SaaS solution that supports managers with internal health-related processes and absence management. It also offers reporting and analytic tools to follow key metrics related to corporate health management. The goal of the solution is to decrease sick leave and to increase employee engagement.

