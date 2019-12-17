Mr. Kelvin Au Yeung Man Yiu, Executive Chef of Jade Dragon, City of Dreams receives three Michelin stars for Jade Dragon at the award ceremony announcing the results of the Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2020.

MACAU, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment has been honored by the Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2020 with ten Michelin stars among six signature restaurants across its properties in Macau, acknowledging Melco’s dedication to world-class culinary excellence. Melco continues to lead as the world’s integrated resort operator with the most Michelin-stars.



Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and CEO at Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, “This is an incredible achievement and I want to thank Michelin for presenting us with this honor. Melco has the most remarkable culinary team, and I am delighted they have again been recognized for their commitment, hard work and creativity. The team’s passion for innovation and determination to deliver the most exquisite dining experiences to our guests sets Melco apart, enabling Melco to continue contributing to Macau’s status as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.”

The 2020 Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau awards ceremony took place at City of Dreams in Macau today and awarded Melco restaurants with the following star rating:

- Jade Dragon ***

Located at City of Dreams, Jade Dragon is renowned for its premium Cantonese specialties and creative presentation. The restaurant delights diners with delectable Chinese delicacies and exceptional service that have raised the bar for Chinese fine-dining in Macau. Honors and awards include:

Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2019 – 2020 (three stars)

Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2016 – 2018 (two stars)

Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2014 – 2015 (one star)

Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards 2014 – 2019

Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2017 – 2019

Hong Kong Tatler Best Restaurants (Top 20 Restaurants) 2014 – 2018

SCMP 100 Top Tables 2014 – 2018

- The Tasting Room **

Located at City of Dreams, The Tasting Room presents exquisite and contemporary regional French cuisine guaranteed to titillate the senses by showcasing impeccable flavor combinations using the season’s most delicious ingredients from around the world. Honors and awards include:

Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2016 – 2020 (two stars)

Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2013 – 2015 (one star)

Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards 2014 – 2019

Hong Kong Tatler Best Restaurants (Top 20 Restaurants) 2014 – 2018

SCMP 100 Top Tables 2014 – 2018

Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2017

- Alain Ducasse at Morpheus**

Paying homage to the great traditions and savoir-faire of French gastronomy, Alain Ducasse at Morpheus redefines fine dining with a contemporary vision. The restaurant is located in Morpheus, the newest hotel and ultra-luxurious destination at City of Dreams. Honors and awards include:

Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2019 – 2020 (two stars)

- Shinji by Kanesaka *

The first outlet in Greater China of the acclaimed premium sushi restaurant from Tokyo’s Ginza district by sushi maestro Shinji Kanesaka, Shinji by Kanesaka at City of Dreams delights sushi aficionados who are looking for the most authentic and the finest omakase (chef’s selection) experience in town. Honors and awards include:

Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2016 – 2020 (one star)

Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award 2017 – 2019

Hong Kong Tatler Best Restaurants (Top 20 Restaurants) 2017 – 2018

SCMP 100 Top Tables 2017 – 2018

- Pearl Dragon *

Pearl Dragon is a Cantonese fine-dining restaurant that offers a truly exquisite dining experience at Studio City. With a dedication to perfection, Pearl Dragon offers a menu showcasing refined provincial Chinese flavors, innovative culinary creations and the finest delicacies to tempt your palate. Honors and awards include:

Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2017 – 2020 (one star)

Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award 2019

Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Award 2018

Hong Kong Tatler Best Restaurants (Top 20 Restaurants) 2017

SCMP 100 Top Tables 2017 – 2018

- Ying *

Ying is Altira Macau’s signature restaurant specializing in fine Cantonese cuisine as well as local delicacies created by an exceptionally talented culinary team. Ying is recognized as an outstanding establishment that offers guests a truly exceptional level of luxury and service. Honors and awards include:

Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2017 – 2020 (one star)

Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Award 2015 – 2019

Chinese omakase-style restaurant Yí and contemporary French cuisine Voyages by Alain Ducasse at Morpheus; Japanese tempura specialist Tenmasa at Altira Macau; and Bi Ying at Studio City are each recommended by the 2020 Michelin Guide.

