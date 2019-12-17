PHOENIX, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chime Technologies, an operating system for the real estate industry, recently hosted its first annual customer event, bringing together more than 20 top real estate agents from across the country. The day and a half long event featured a keynote from Chime CEO Joe Chen and a top industry broker to discuss the evolution of industry best practices to support the modern agent. This new event kicks off a year-long engagement with Chime’s top customers designed to gather ongoing, first hand feedback, preview new Chime product features and engage in lively conversation around industry trends.



The inaugural customer event featured several sessions lead by Chime executives Joe Chen, CEO, Mike McGowan, Vice President, Sales and Eric Thornley, Lead Sales & Product Engineer including a conversation around lifecycle marketing and key tactics to elevate brands for long term success, an exclusive preview of Chime’s 2020 product roadmap and an interactive demo of Chime Assistant, an AI-powered chatbot. The forum concluded with the opportunity for customers to share feedback and recommendations on product enhancements to best support the day to day needs of today’s realtors.

“I was grateful to attend the inaugural Chime customer event and enthusiastic about what I learned onsite – from best practices to new product enhancements. We recently switched to Chime from an industry competitor and the results have been astounding. Almost immediately, Chime’s all in one sales acceleration platform delivered increased productivity and decreased costs. By relying on artificial intelligence, Chime empowers my team to focus on the right leads at the right time, eliminate time consuming tasks and ensure my busy team of agents can concentrate on sales generating activities,” said Brett Baker, Broker, The Baker Team. “I highly recommend Chime to any serious real estate professional looking to save time, increase efficiencies and get to a closer faster.”

“As CEO of one of the fastest growing independent brokerages in Arizona, I rely on Chime to maximize productivity among my busy team of agents,” said Sarah Richardson, Founder & CEO, Tru Realty. “Hands down, Chime is the best platform on the market today. We recently switched from a competitor and my team couldn’t be happier. Chime’s easy to use, comprehensive and intelligent solutions automate time consuming and mundane tasks, freeing agents to focus on their clients while improving their quality of life. From intuitive smart plans to text messaging capabilities to regular feature updates, Chime delivers the innovative technology our industry needs to succeed.”

Additional events are planned throughout the coming year to maintain regular engagement with Chime’s top customers and ensure the Chime platform continues to deliver on the needs of realtors and their teams. Mike McGowan, vice president, sales, Chime notes, “Our first annual customer event was a huge success. We are grateful to our top customers for their time and critical feedback to help better inform our product feature timeline and priorities. We are committed to delivering the most innovative and comprehensive sales acceleration platform on the market today, and wouldn’t be successful without their guidance and insight. We look forward to continuing this engagement to ensure our mutual long-term success.”

About Chime Technologies

Chime is an all-in-one Sales Acceleration Platform for the real estate industry headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Its award-winning productivity suite offers a robust set of features that help real estate professionals and teams of all sizes run and grow their business. Chime Technologies operates as a US subsidiary of Renren, Inc. (RENN). For more information, contact info@chime.me or 888-682-4463, or visit www.chime.me/.

