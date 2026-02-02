Lofty Launches the Real Estate Industry’s First Agentic AI Operating System

NEW YORK and PHOENIX, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lofty, an award-winning AI innovator for the real estate industry, today unveiled Lofty AOS, the first agentic AI operating system for real estate. As a leader in AI transformation, Lofty’s mission is to help brokers and their agents drive business growth through AI innovations that deliver bottom-line impact. With the release of AOS, brokerages can benefit from the system’s ability to operate autonomously, eliminating the responsibility and action required from agents, and removing common barriers to AI adoption. As a true AI operating system, Lofty AOS provides a foundation for driving measurable productivity improvements, and exponential growth for real estate brokerages. For more information or to see Lofty AOS in action, visit us at Inman Connect New York or Lofty.com/AOS.

Agentic AI: A Paradigm Shift for Real Estate Operations

Artificial intelligence (AI) has promised a lot for the real estate industry but at times has struggled to deliver on its incredible potential. With the launch of AOS, Lofty is leading real estate into a new phase: a shift from traditional, task-based AI to Agentic AI – autonomous systems that can plan, execute, and adapt to achieve defined outcomes. Unlike traditional AI platforms and tools that are reactive and force users to focus on single-step tasks to drive insight not action, Agentic AI takes ownership of entire workflows and takes proactive, decisive, and autonomous action to deliver on objectives.

For real estate brokers this means instead of placing the burden on agents to determine the next course of action, Lofty AOS handles it. For instance, agents don’t have to spend time figuring out who to call, what to say, or what the next steps may be (listing appointment, follow up email, etc.). Lofty AOS will execute it all for them. This approach eliminates the common roadblocks to AI adoption as the system adapts and acts autonomously, allowing agents to focus on what they do best – engaging with clients and closing deals.

Lofty AOS: The Conductor of an AI Orchestra

Lofty AOS takes command and drives towards goals by utilizing specialized AI “agents” designed to autonomously manage discrete real estate workflows, and tasks such as sales support, website builds, listing management, transaction coordination and more. Some of these agents include:

AI Assistant – Removes the guesswork of lead management by prioritizing high value tasks for agents.

Sales Agent – Autonomously engages and qualifies leads, provides call scripts, records and analyzes sales calls.

Social Agent – Creates a social media strategy, designs, schedules, and posts content.

Homeowner Agent – Enriches the database and automates home valuation marketing campaigns that identify high-propensity seller opportunities.

Website Builder – Designs and builds SEO optimized websites.

SEO/AEO Manager – Analyzes and suggests website optimizations that maximize visibility across both traditional and AI search engines.

Transaction Coordinator – Manages the many steps of the transaction process.





“The future of real estate belongs to organizations that move beyond simple AI tools and embrace agentic systems that can act as a force multiplier for productivity, consistency, and performance,” commented Joe Chen, CEO of Lofty. “As an AI leader, we are proud to help lead the real estate industry through the next iteration of AI transformation and leverage agentic AI to drive exponential business growth.”

Christina Taylor, Lofty Vice President and leader of AI Transformation efforts within Lofty itself, will be on stage at Inman Connect New York detailing what it truly means to lead AI transformation within your organization:

Session: How Lofty is Leading AI Transformation

Date/Time: Tuesday, February 3rd at 10:10 a.m. EST

Location: Hilton Midtown NYC - Grand Ballroom - 3rd Floor

“The difference between traditional AI and Agentic AI is a distinction that matters – both for the real estate industry and Lofty as an organization,” noted Taylor. “There are organizational and operational shifts that need to happen to ensure it is truly transformative, and I’m thrilled to share what we’ve learned to drive widespread AI adoption across teams and workflows for maximum business results.”

To learn more about how Lofty’s AOS can transform your real estate business, visit lofty.com.

About Lofty Inc.

Lofty Inc. (formerly Chime Technologies) is transforming how the real estate industry leverages AI with an agentic AI operating system (AOS) designed to help real estate brokerages and their agents dramatically increase productivity and accelerate business growth. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Lofty is consistently recognized as an award-winning AI innovator. For more information on how Lofty is leading the real estate industry through the agentic AI evolution, visit lofty.com.

