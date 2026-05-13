Lofty Introduces Canva Integration to Help Agents Shorten Workflows and Eliminate Distribution Bottlenecks

PHOENIX, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lofty, the real estate industry’s pioneer in agentic AI, today announced the launch of its native integration with Canva, designed to help real estate agents streamline their workflows with one of the industry’s most popular marketing tools. Now available in the Canva App Marketplace, the Lofty integration allows real estate agents to pull live listing photos, property details, and agent profile information directly into any Canva design, and then export finished assets back into Lofty for distribution via Smart Plans, Social Studio, and direct text messaging to leads. The result is a seamless, closed-loop workflow that enables agents to use a tool they already value, while keeping their marketing content tied to the Lofty platform for optimization and conversion. To learn more, check out the full integration walkthrough.



A pervasive tool among real estate agents, Canva’s graphic design platform allows users to create social media graphics and visual content without requiring professional design skills. With nearly 250 Canva related customer support requests over the past year, Lofty customers have made the integration one of the most consistently requested capabilities in the company’s history. By delivering on that demand, agents can now access the integration directly inside Canva by installing the Lofty app from the Canva App Marketplace and signing in with their existing Lofty credentials. The app is available to all, including those on Canva’s free plan, and respects the same listing access permissions already configured in Lofty, including access to office or team inventory.



“Real estate agents have built their workflows around tools they trust and Canva is one of the biggest. Rather than asking agents to abandon what works, we built a bridge. By bringing Lofty’s live data directly into the Canva design experience and then routing finished content back into our platform, we can eliminate friction between critical tools, meet people where they are, and ensure all roads lead back to a single platform for distribution, tracking, and optimization,” noted Henry Li, Chief Technology Officer, Lofty.



The Canva integration is the latest addition to Lofty’s growing library of third-party integrations, which spans more than 70 connected tools and platforms. The integration also aligns with Lofty’s broader Agentic AI Operating System (AOS), which is designed to remove friction from every step of an agent’s workflow – from lead generation and nurturing to marketing execution and transaction management – so agents can focus on driving growth, building relationships, and closing deals.



A full walkthrough of the Canva integration is available at help.lofty.com. For more information about Lofty’s award-winning agentic AI platform and integration ecosystem, visit Lofty.com.



Lofty Inc.

Lofty Inc. (formerly Chime Technologies) is transforming how the real estate industry leverages AI. With the industry’s first agentic AI operating system, Lofty AOS, real estate brokerages and their agents can dramatically increase productivity and accelerate business growth. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Lofty is consistently recognized as an award-winning AI innovator. For more information on how Lofty is leading the real estate industry through the agentic AI evolution, visit lofty.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/250cc66d-b9ba-4e7b-9e19-b34938878673