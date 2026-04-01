Lofty Introduces Homeowner Agent to Proactively Deliver Seller Leads

PHOENIX, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lofty, the real estate industry’s pioneer in agentic AI, today announced the launch of Homeowner Agent, a new way for real estate agents and teams to automatically generate seller leads. Part of Lofty’s agentic AI operating system (Lofty AOS), Homeowner Agent monitors leads within an existing database, understands selling intent, and automatically nurtures with timely, personalized market and property insights until homeowners are ready to take action. By eliminating the guesswork and generic outreach often associated with seller leads, Homeowner Agent can ensure agents remain top of mind with their entire database without any additional effort, tools, or lead spend required. For more information visit https://lofty.com/aos.

See the power of Homeowner Agent in action. Join our webinar on Monday, April 6th

Designed for real estate agents and teams, Homeowner Agent automatically activates and nurtures homeowner contacts already sitting inside a CRM without any manual outreach or campaigns to manage. Unlike traditional tools that only surface potential seller leads, Homeowner Agent takes action to engage, nurture, and qualify homeowners automatically, unlocking listing opportunities that would otherwise go unnoticed. For example, by providing personalized insights based on real data tied to each property – estimated home value, equity position, potential net sale, local market activity – Homeowner Agent delivers information that is directly relevant to the individual seller, keeping the agent top of mind and improving the opportunity for conversion.

As part of Lofty AOS, the first agentic AI operating system for real estate, Homeowner Agent operates within one system, requiring no additional tools, integrations, or logins. By enriching an agent’s existing database with homeowner data and eliminating the need for separate, expensive database mining or home valuation tools, Lofty empowers agents to generate listing leads from contacts they already have without any extra effort or expense.

As an “always on” pipeline builder, Homeowner Agent can:

Automatically deliver personalized Home Reports and Market Reports built on real market data to homeowners in an existing database;

Minimize lead prospecting time by classifying leads based on selling intent (Likely Seller, Absentee Owner, Pre-Foreclosure, Long-Term Nurture) considering factors such as equity, appreciation, years owned, and occupancy;

Ensure agents know who to call and when by escalating lead status automatically based on behavioral signals such as viewing sold listings or adjusting loan scenarios;

Intelligently manage outreach by moving leads to “Hand-Off” status and stopping automated campaigns when a homeowner requests a CMA, home valuation, cash offer, or books an appointment;

Streamline the seller lead process, running programs on autopilot after a one-time set up.





“With the introduction of Homeowner Agent, Lofty continues to lead the industry into a new era of agentic AI, where intelligent systems don’t just assist agents, but actively drive outcomes,” said Andrew Wild, Vice President of Growth at Lofty. “With Homeowner Agent, we’re extending the power of our Agentic AI Operating System and providing agents with a fully autonomous pipeline builder that works their database all day every day and keeps them top of mind to win seller listings.”

To learn more about how Lofty’s AOS can transform your real estate business, visit lofty.com.

About Lofty Inc.

Lofty Inc. (formerly Chime Technologies) is transforming how the real estate industry leverages AI. With the industry’s first agentic AI operating system, Lofty AOS, real estate brokerages and their agents can dramatically increase productivity and accelerate business growth. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Lofty is consistently recognized as an award-winning AI innovator. For more information on how Lofty is leading the real estate industry through the agentic AI evolution, visit lofty.com.

Media Contact:

Julie Crotty

Attune Communications

julie@attunecommunications.com

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