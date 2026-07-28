Lofty Introduces House.ai at Inman Connect 2026

SAN DIEGO and PHOENIX, July 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lofty, an award-winning AI innovator for the real estate industry, today introduced House.ai, financial intelligence for homeownership, at Inman Connect San Diego 2026 (Booth #4). The robust platform was designed to help consumers better understand their buying power to make smarter, more informed decisions and deliver more transaction-ready clients to hard working real estate professionals within the Lofty network. House.ai helps streamline the often-complicated home buying process and unlike other industry resources, more easily connect qualified consumers with the professionals who can help make their home buying dreams come true. Visit us at Booth #4 at Inman Connect San Diego to learn more about House.ai.

Inman Connect Speaking Session: Dave Carter, vice president, marketing, Lofty will present: “The Knowledge Gap: Real Estate’s Hidden Obstacle to Home Sales” on Thursday, July 30th at 11:20 a.m. on the mainstage at Inman Connect San Diego.





A recent Wells Fargo survey found that nearly 70% of prospective first-time homebuyers believe they understand the homebuying process yet about 75% could not answer even half the questions on a basic 12-question homebuying quiz correctly, and 90% misunderstood how closing costs work. The result is a stalled pipeline across the industry: buyers who could qualify, but who never clearly understand their buying power and as a result, never make the call.

House.ai was built to close that gap.

The AI powered platform helps consumers build credit, save smarter, understand what they can really afford, and become mortgage-ready, delivering a clear, personalized plan across buying, selling, renting, and/or owning a home. Designed for everyone along the home buying journey – a first-time buyer, a homeowner ready to move up, or an owner deciding whether to rent out a property while buying the next one – House.ai turns uncertainty into a thoughtful, documented and personalized plan to support consumers in the next important step.

For agents and brokers, House.ai absorbs the time-consuming upfront work required to qualify leads and delivers only those that are sales ready, ensuring agents can stay focused on consumers eager to make the next move. As a consumer's readiness builds and their profile crosses into “offer-ready,” House.ai connects them to a trusted local agent or mortgage professional through the Lofty network. Unlike other industry resources, House.ai doesn’t deliver more leads but better-prepared prospects to help maximize agent productivity and support increased business growth.

“The real estate industry has been held back from achieving its growth potential as consumers lack the personalized insight needed to harness their true buying power,” said Joe Chen, CEO and Founder of House.ai. “House.ai closes that gap for consumers, and it changes the equation for agents, too: instead of chasing unqualified leads, professionals in the Lofty network meet clients who already know their number, their gap, and their plan. This ensures a better experience for buyers, and a stronger pipeline for the professionals who serve them.”

Real estate professionals can learn more about House.ai, the exclusive pipeline connecting them with pre-qualified, transaction-ready clients, HERE.

About House.ai

House.ai is the financial intelligence for homeownership. Finding a dream home is easy — becoming financially ready to buy it is hard and House.ai closes that gap. The platform helps consumers build credit, save smarter, understand affordability, and become mortgage-ready, turning fragmented financial information into one clear, personalized plan. When someone is ready to move, House.ai connects them with trusted local agents and mortgage professionals through the Lofty network. Learn more at house.ai.

About Lofty Inc.

Lofty Inc. (formerly Chime Technologies) is transforming how the real estate industry leverages AI with an agentic AI operating system (AOS) designed to help real estate brokerages and their agents dramatically increase productivity and accelerate business growth. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Lofty is consistently recognized as an award-winning AI innovator. For more information on how Lofty is leading the real estate industry through the agentic AI evolution, visit lofty.com.

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