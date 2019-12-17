NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA), a health and wellness company, today provided the following business update regarding its strategic partnerships that are well-positioned to produce results during the record holiday travel season.



Doug Satzman, XpresSpa Group CEO, stated, “The XpresSpa brand is a desirable health and wellness partner for innovative companies seeking to leverage our high-quality real estate and affluent customer base. The strategic partnerships we are forging with like-minded companies are geared towards increasing sales by evolving our product assortment through a wider array of quality retail items, ranging from vitamins and health supplements to new relaxation travel products to testing high-quality CBD offerings. We are excited to see these plans come to fruition in time for the holiday travel peak after many months of work with our partners.”

Strategic Partnerships

Our Calm retail collection has been expanded to include a new weighted travel blanket complementing the Calm weighted sleep mask that launched last month, both of which both promote faster and deeper sleep. These new Calm-branded products were designed in collaboration with industry leader Gravity.



Persona™ products are now available across all domestic airport spas. Persona™ is a Nestlé Health Science (NHSc) company and leading personalized vitamin-subscription program that signed a strategic partnership agreement with XpresSpa in late October. Customers can purchase three different nutrition packs in every spa designed especially for travelers to support relaxation, immunity or jet lag, while additionally receiving an exclusive discount for XpresSpa customers on their first online order.



We are launching a seven-week CBD test pilot across 16 domestic airport stores this week featuring three products from Nira. Nira is an emerging brand and a producer of physician-formulated CBD products that are produced with the highest quality hemp extract. The three products that are currently being tested are a hemp oil lotion, full spectrum soft gel capsules, and a full spectrum tincture oil.

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group’s core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related products, with 52 locations in 25 airports globally. XpresSpa offers services that are tailored specifically to the busy travel customer. XpresSpa is committed to providing exceptional customer experiences with its innovative premium spa services, as well as exclusive luxury travel products and accessories. XpresSpa serves almost one million customers per year at its locations in the United States, Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com. To learn more about XpresSpa, visit www.XpresSpa.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events are based upon information available to XpresSpa Group as of today's date, and are not guarantees of the future performance of the company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in XpresSpa Group’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K and other SEC filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning XpresSpa Group, or other matters and attributable to XpresSpa Group or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. XpresSpa Group does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.

Investor Relations:

ICR

Raphael Gross

(203) 682-8253