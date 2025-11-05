XWELL and Ostrichpillow Launch Exclusive Co-Branded Eye Mask

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XWELL (Nasdaq: XWEL) (“XWELL” or the “Company”), a leader in wellness solutions for people on the go, today announced they are teaming up with Ostrichpillow – the masters of mindful rest – to launch a co-branded, limited-edition Eye Mask in XWELL's Blue Breeze colorway. Built for function and a touch of everyday luxury, this exclusive collab celebrates both brands' shared mission to make wellness feel effortless, no matter where you land.

“Our collaboration with Ostrichpillow represents the next step in bringing meaningful, design-driven wellness experiences to travelers,” said Ezra Ernst, CEO of XWELL. “This product combines innovation, comfort and the elevated aesthetic that our customers expect from both brands, just in time for the busy holiday travel season.”

Designed with travelers in mind, it combines an advanced ergonomic shape to block out the world (and that cabin light) and soft-touch premium fabric that supports deeper rest on the go. Each mask delivers a premium unboxing experience – because taking care of yourself should always feel this good.

“Travel is full of motion, but even on the go, there’s always room to pause,” noted Guillaume Prou, CEO of Ostrichpillow. “We’re thrilled to partner with XWELL to make that possible, offering travelers effortless comfort so they can arrive feeling clear, calm, and ready for what’s next.”

The Blue Breeze Eye Mask is exclusively available at XpresSpa and XWELL locations across major United States and international airports.

For more information about the collaboration, visit www.xwell.com or www.ostrichpillow.com.

About XWELL, Inc.

XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) is redefining the modern wellness experience. Through its portfolio of brands – XpresSpa®, Naples Wax Center®, XpresCheck®, and HyperPointe™ - XWELL makes self-care accessible, elevated and entirely on your terms. With locations in airports and metropolitan areas worldwide, XWELL helps people feel their best wherever life takes them.

About Ostrichpillow

Ostrichpillow is redefining the way the world approaches rest. Founded in 2012, the brand is on a mission to help people restore balance and well-being – so they can be their happiest, healthiest selves and reach their highest potential. Through its sleek, functional designs, Ostrichpillow leads the Rest Revolution – empowering people everywhere to rest anytime while uniting a global team guided by people-centric, simple, and evolutionary design values.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These include statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the anticipated use of proceeds from the private placement. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events are based upon information available to XWELL as of the date of this press release, and are not guarantees of the future performance of the Company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning XWELL, or other matters and attributable to XWELL or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. XWELL does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.