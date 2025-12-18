XWELL Expands Beyond Airports with New Wellness Retail Location in New York City’s Pennsylvania Station

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XWELL (Nasdaq: XWEL) (“XWELL” or the “Company”), a leading provider of wellness solutions for people on the go, is excited to announce the opening of its newest location inside New York City’s Pennsylvania Station—a major step in expanding the brand beyond airport terminals and into high-traffic city spaces.

“Our entry into Penn Station marks a natural next step for XWELL as we continue evolving to meet people where they are,” said Ezra Ernst, CEO of XWELL. “Wellness shouldn’t be reserved for special occasions or hard-to-reach destinations. With this location, we’re embedding accessible self-care into one of the busiest places in America—bringing calm, relief and recharge to everyday routines.”

Located in one of the nation’s liveliest transportation hubs, serving more than 600,000 daily commuters, the Penn Station location offers a curated menu of quick, effective treatments tailored for busy lives. Commuters and travelers can drop in without an appointment to enjoy popular services such as the Zero Gravity Chair massage or shop a thoughtful selection of wellness products in a calm, inviting retail environment.

In a time when self-care has become both a necessity and a challenge to prioritize, XWELL’s presence in Penn Station normalizes and simplifies access to wellness, making it feel as routine as grabbing your morning coffee.

This opening follows a wave of brick-and-mortar retail launches across Florida and the rebranding of its JFK Airport location earlier this year. Together, these milestones are a part of the Company’s mission to create a modern, connected network of wellness destinations designed for real life, on the go and on your terms.

About XWELL, Inc.

XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) is redefining the modern wellness experience. Through its portfolio of brands—XpresSpa®, Naples Wax Center®, XpresCheck® and HyperPointe™—XWELL makes self-care accessible, elevated and entirely on your terms. With locations in airports and metropolitan areas worldwide, XWELL helps people feel their best wherever life takes them.

