PHOENIX, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc. , a leading technology and third-party logistics solutions company providing award-winning Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, logistics service providers and carriers, today announced a partnership with Armacell , a global provider of insulation materials for commercial use, to provide transportation management services.



Armacell selected GlobalTranz for its ability to deliver unparalleled supply chain visibility and transparency. GlobalTranz will enhance Armacell’s supply chain from end-to-end with GTZconnect™, its proprietary and customizable Transportation Management System (TMS). GTZconnect enables customers to fully integrate their business systems to provide a control tower view and enhanced automation of their supply chain.

“Supply chain optimization has always been a priority for us given our global footprint and the need to drive sustainability,” said Amber Jesic, General Manager Supply Chain, Americas at Armacell. “GlobalTranz has the technology, expert team, and carrier relationships to help us deliver on our vision for a more transparent, optimized supply chain.”

GlobalTranz’s managed transportation services are in high demand among customers — the company’s Managed Transportation Services unit is up 70% year-to-date after growing 90% in full-year 2018. GlobalTranz’s comprehensive approach combines a consultative solutions team with experienced logistics and transportation operators to ensure a seamless integration of supply chain design and implementation.

“Shippers today are navigating unprecedented challenges and are increasingly turning to managed transportation service providers for help in optimizing their complex transportation and logistics needs,” said Renee Krug, CEO of GlobalTranz. “We are proud to partner with Armacell and to work as an extension of their team in driving their continued growth.”

"We care about our customers and fully understand the imperative need they have to get all our products on time in full,” added Ciro Ahumada, Armacell Vice President, Americas. “This important partnership aims to accelerate and enhance our supply chain performance."

Ranked the 8th largest freight brokerage in the US by Transport Topics and voted an Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL provider for 2019 , GlobalTranz is driving strong growth with 25,000+ customers through technology innovation , a network of 34,000+ carriers, transformative M&A, creative products and superior customer service delivered by the some of the best people in the industry.

For more information on GlobalTranz, visit globaltranz.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @globaltranz.

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a technology company providing award-winning cloud-based multi-modal Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers. GlobalTranz is leading the logistics software and services market in innovative technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement and matches shipper demand and carrier capacity in real-time. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2019, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #8 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S.

About Armacell

Armacell is a global innovator in foam technologies and a world leader in the market for flexible mechanical insulation materials. Armacell produces ArmaFlex®, the most trusted brand in flexible, fiber-free mechanical insulation, as well as elastomeric and thermoplastic foam components, covering systems, noise control products and specialty foams for a multitude of applications and markets. Armacell operates five manufacturing facilities in the US, one in Canada and one in Brazil. The Americas headquarters for Armacell is located in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. For more information about Armacell, its products and services, visit www.armacell.us .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nick Fryer

Director of Public Relations & Content Marketing

224-515-7383

nicholas.fryer@globaltranz.com