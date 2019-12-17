CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners (Dresner), a leading FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that it advised Santa Monica Fertility (SMF or the Company) in its sale to Webster Equity Partners (Webster). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Founded in 2011 by Dr. John Jain, the Company’s CEO and Chief Fertility Specialist, SMF operates a third-party reproductive center in Santa Monica, California focused on egg donation, surrogacy and in vitro fertilization. The Company’s facilities include an on-site, state certified ambulatory surgical center, an IVF laboratory and an egg freezing unit. SMF is nationally recognized for its third-party reproduction success rates, which are among the highest in the country. In addition, SMF is in the process of opening its second third-party reproductive center in Miami, Florida.

“We would like to thank the Dresner team for their dedicated effort in helping us complete this transaction. Dresner really understood our business model and was able to articulate our growth opportunities. We are very excited about our partnership with Webster, which shares our vision for first-class patient care and growth.”

Mitchell Stern, Managing Director and Head of the Healthcare Group at Dresner Partners said, “We are excited that SMF and Webster completed this transaction. SMF has developed an unparalleled reputation for clinical excellence, both domestically and internationally. Webster will provide the financial and strategic resources to support SMF’s next phase of growth.”

Brian Schofield, Senior Vice President at Dresner Partners said, “SMF and Webster form an excellent team that is focused on providing best-in-class third-party reproduction. The transaction will further strengthen the SMF organization and enhance the company’s growth initiatives.”

Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners added, “SMF benefits from a win-win transaction. The transaction reflects the objective of SMF to find a partner. I want to commend Mitchell Stern and Brian Schofield from the Dresner team for their hard work and success on this transaction.”

Mehran Ahmed, Principal at Webster Equity Partners, said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Santa Monica Fertility to help parents realize their dream of having a family. Santa Monica Fertility represents the highest quality clinical standards and this is one of the key reasons we chose to partner with the Company.”

More information on Santa Monica Fertility can be found at www.santamonicafertility.com



About Dresner Partners

Dresner Partners is a FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City, Boston, Boca Raton, Fla., and Irvine and Palo Alto, Calif. For 28 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com . You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners .

About Santa Monica Fertility

Santa Monica Fertility provides individualized reproductive medicine and fertility services for men and women. The center offers a comprehensive range of services from basic testing to advanced IVF techniques, with an emphasis on egg donation, gestational surrogacy and international patient coordination. With its strong commitment to research, SMF is at the forefront of reproductive medicine, continually working to further the science of fertility treatment. The center’s philosophy is one of wellness through personal attention, holistic programs and integrated medical care. For more information, visit www.santamonicafertility.com .

About Webster Equity Partners

Founded in 2003, Webster Equity Partners is a private equity firm that invests in the branded consumer and healthcare services industries and provides equity financing, expertise, and a broad contact network for management buyouts and growth capital. Webster is currently investing out of its fourth fund with $875 million of committed capital. For additional information on Webster Equity Partners, please visit www.websterequitypartners.com .

For Media Inquiries

