17 December 2019, Rokiskio suris, AB completed the purchase of its own shares on AB Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange. In total it was bought 54,957 units own shares during this time. Together with the previously acquired own shares, AB Rokiskio suris will own 861,274 units treasury shares, which will make up to 2.40 per cent of the Company's authorized capital.

