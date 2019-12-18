What you need to know:



Marked milestone in companies’ collaboration with the Walt Disney Studios StudioLAB to co-innovate and build the 5G future of entertainment

Live red carpet broadcast event featured video captured using Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband

Verizon 5G and RYOT motion capture technology enabled fans to interact with virtual Sith Jet troopers at the after-party

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon, The Walt Disney Studios StudioLAB, and ILMxLAB teamed up to explore how 5G can transform live entertainment experiences and capture moments built on 5G for the broadcast production at the world premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker this week in Los Angeles. The 5G tests represent the latest milestone in the companies’ collaboration to co-innovate and test how 5G can impact the future of entertainment.

Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband was used in two situations during the premiere. At the live-streamed red carpet event, Disney Studios production cameras were connected to Inseego MiFi M1000® devices that connected to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network. The cameras sent high definition video footage to the broadcast truck over 5G, where Disney Studios producers integrated key red carpet moments captured on 5G into the live-streamed broadcast.

Powered by Verizon 5G and motion capture technology from RYOT, Verizon Media’s next generation motion picture studio, virtual Sith Jet troopers in an authentic Star Wars environment created by ILMxLAB were showcased at the premiere after-party. The new troopers from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker appeared via a large LED wall screen, and were actually puppeteered digitally onto the screen, by actors in motion capture suits miles away in Verizon Media’s 5G studio. Attendees onsite were able to interact and even banter with these virtual Sith Jet troopers essentially in real time at feature film quality standing in a high-quality 3D environment, allowing for a uniquely personalized interaction. It was all made possible by RYOT’s motion capture technology, NCAM system, and Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband’s low latency which allows for essentially real-time interactions with immediate feedback and two-way communication.

“Both the StudioLAB and Verizon believe 5G will fundamentally change everything about how entertainment media is created, distributed and consumed,” said Nicki Palmer, chief product development officer at Verizon. “Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network is built to support transformative breakthroughs and has the potential to remake entire industries. Our relationship with Disney extends beyond 5G to offer customers the very best streaming through Disney+ offers for Verizon customers. Whether it’s for consumers or businesses, we’re delivering unique and enriched experiences."

“The speed and low latency of 5G can unlock incredible creative capabilities,” said Ben Havey at Disney Studios StudioLAB. “We want to give storytellers early access to this new technology so they can continue to bring unparalleled experiences to audiences around the world.”

Verizon and the Walt Disney Studios StudioLAB announced at CES in January 2019 that they were joining forces to help develop new business models and solutions to advance production and storytelling through 5G. The premiere 5G activations took place on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles and the red carpet event was broadcast on Disney-owned channels including on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.



Learn more about Verizon 5G technology here .

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America’s most awarded wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company’s media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon’s corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

About ILMxLAB

ILMxLAB is Lucasfilm’s immersive entertainment studio, pioneering a new era of interactive storytelling through virtual and mixed reality experiences. Working with acclaimed creators and designers, we transform beloved properties into living worlds, inviting you to step inside and become the hero of your own personal adventure.

About StudioLAB

To continue its legacy of innovative storytelling, in 2018 The Walt Disney Studios launched StudioLAB—a brand-new tech hub and initiative focused on advancing the art of storytelling with cutting-edge tools and methods. Located inside the famed Old Animation building in the heart of the Disney Studio lot, the 3,500 square foot creative space enables filmmakers from Disney’s film studios—Disney Live Action, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm—to more easily collaborate with one another, explore new technologies and experience the latest projects, content, tools and devices from StudioLAB partners, as well as the broader technology industry.



VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.



Media Contacts:

Christina Moon Ashraf (Verizon 5G Network)

christina.moon.ashraf@verizon.com

908.381.2384

Twitter: @ChrisMoonPR

Elizabeth Walker (ILMxLAB)

ewalk@ilmxlab.com

628-222-9044

Bryan Bishop (ILMxLAB)

bbishop@ilmxlab.com

415-416-9457