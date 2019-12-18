VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the “Company”) announced today that it has signed a royalty-bearing commercial license agreement (the “License”) with Responsible Foods ehf (“Responsible Foods”) to produce Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV™”) dried snacks and ingredients using premium Icelandic raw materials.These REV™-dried applications will be sold in both domestic and international markets. Under the terms of the License, Responsible Foods purchased a 10kW commercial REV™ machine to initiate production in Iceland.



The License grants Responsible Foods the exclusive right to process a variety of unique and healthy food products in Iceland including, but not limited to, dairy products, seafood, meat, microalgae and seaweed, and a variety of herbs, berries and mushrooms native to Iceland. These REV™ dried products can be sold as ingredients or retail consumer products around the world.

This License is the first signed by EnWave in Iceland and 36th world-wide further proving the value proposition of REV™ technology as a tool to create innovative, premium food applications.

About Responsible Foods

Responsible Foods is an Icelandic innovative healthy start-up snack food company located in the Reykjavik metro area in Iceland. Responsible Foods has developed new disruptive and innovative healthy functional snack food products under the brand name Næra™, which means to nourish (nai:ra / verb). The snacks are based on healthy authentic clean natural Icelandic ingredients rooted in centuries of Icelandic Viking traditions. The company is revolutionizing snacking using the proven exclusive EnWave drying technology in combination with its Icelandic ingredient and exclusive formulations. The highly novel healthy snacks will be the first of their kind and will meet escalating global consumer demand for products that are at the same time healthy, tasty and convenient to keep them fueled throughout the day and for outdoor adventures. All the snacks produced by Responsible Foods will be nut, wheat and gluten-free as well as non-GMO, antibiotic and hormone-free. The company is led by a highly experience strong international team with decades of experience in the global food industry.

More information on Responsible Foods is available at www.responsiblefoods.is .

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation, a Vancouver-based advanced technology company, has developed Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV™”) – an innovative, proprietary method for the precise dehydration of organic materials. EnWave has further developed patent-pending methods for uniformly drying and decontaminating cannabis through the use of REV™ technology, shortening the time from harvest to marketable cannabis products.

REV™ technology’s commercial viability has been demonstrated and is growing rapidly across several market verticals in the food, and pharmaceutical sectors, including legal cannabis. EnWave’s strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with innovative, disruptive companies in multiple verticals for the use of REV™ technology. The company has signed over thirty royalty-bearing licenses to date. In addition to these licenses, EnWave established a Limited Liability Corporation, NutraDried Food Company, LLC, to manufacture, market and sell all-natural dairy snack products in the United States, including the Moon Cheese® brand.

EnWave has introduced REV™ as a disruptive dehydration platform in the food and cannabis sectors: faster and cheaper than freeze drying, with better end product quality than air drying or spray drying. EnWave currently offers two distinct commercial REV™ platforms:

nutraREV® which is a drum-based system that dehydrates organic materials quickly and at low-cost, while maintaining high levels of nutrition, taste, texture and colour; and, quantaREV® which is a tray-based system used for continuous, high-volume low-temperature drying.

More information about EnWave is available at www.enwave.net .

