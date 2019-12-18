Quadient Cited in Analyst Report as Only Customer Communications Management Vendor Providing Customer Journey Mapping

December 18, 2019

Paris, France—Quadient, a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today that it is included in Ovum’s report “ Customer Journey Management’s Path to Optimization ” as the only customer communications management (CCM) technology provider offering customer journey mapping—through its Quadient® Customer Journey Mapping solution. The third-party analyst report provides an overview of the convergence of customer journey mapping (CJM) and customer journey analytics (CJA) and explores the ways in which CJM is transforming insights into actionable, relevant and interactive moments with customers.

Ovum is a market-leading data, research and consulting business focused on helping digital service providers, technology companies and enterprise decision-makers thrive in the connected digital economy. The report highlights the way Quadient leverages machine intelligence during complex document management and content extraction. Using artificial intelligence (AI), Quadient has trained modules to sort through content, eliminating the need for coders to oversee hundreds of applications. Deploying AI has led to a 90 percent reduction in content extraction.

“When it comes to customer engagement, customer communications are the most overlooked element in the customer journey,” said Mila D’Antonio, principal analyst at Ovum. “Quadient successfully enables enterprises to map the customer journey and then align critical pieces of communications with key moments in the journey, targeted to the right time, right channel, right device.”

“The Ovum report dives into the rapidly changing dynamics of customer journey management, which are largely due to advances in analytics and connecting data points common to customers,” said Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer, Customer Experience Management, Quadient. “This shift in customer journey mapping has given organizations the ability not only to view a customer’s journey, but to use that data to take action and improve the overall customer experience. It is critical for every enterprise to have the ability to glean valuable insights on the behaviors of their customers, to visualize the customer experience and to have the solutions to act upon them.”

Quadient Customer Journey Mapping is the only cloud-based journey mapping tool that incorporates digital and physical customer touchpoints, allowing journeys to span multiple channels and formats while remaining cohesive. Quadient’s offering includes a CJM API to connect existing journeys and third-party data to dashboards, as well as design, implementation and communications tools. Quadient Customer Journey Mapping enables customer experience teams to share customer feedback directly through the tool and to make improvements to the customer journey in real time.

Neopost announced on Sept. 23 it has changed its name to Quadient, adopting the brand that previously identified its digital solutions portfolio. The choice of a unified and modern brand represents the realization of the new organization announced in January 2019, as part of its strategy for 2022, moving away from a holding company operating independent businesses to a single company with an integrated portfolio of solutions, including Customer Experience Management. Quadient Customer Journey Mapping reflects the company’s dedication to helping clients better connect with their customers as interactions have become increasingly connected, personal and digital.

About Quadient

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on four key solution areas including Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-Related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and belongs to the SBF 120 index.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com .

Contact

Joe Scolaro

Global Press & Analyst Relations Manager

Quadient

+1-312-550-4086

j.scolaro@neopost.com

Sandy Armstrong

Account Executive

Sterling Kilgore

+1-630-964-8500

sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

Attachments