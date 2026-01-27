Luxury Meets Logistics: Quadient Launches PREMIER Locker for Upscale Multifamily Communities

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announces its new Parcel Pending by Quadient PREMIER Locker System, the first of its kind package locker designed for upscale multifamily living and package deliveries. The PREMIER Locker’s sleek, modern aesthetic is designed for luxury multifamily communities looking to differentiate themselves with high-end amenities.

The PREMIER Locker’s 15.6-inch HD portrait color touchscreen provides a crisp, intuitive premium user interface for residents and carriers. Made of a durable steel construction with a premium brushed aluminum finish around the touchscreen display, the PREMIER Locker is designed to maximize capacity for small packages and padded mailers, equipped with 20 boxes on the control tower. The PREMIER Locker can be installed with other Quadient indoor locker towers to accommodate a range of resident delivery needs, including oversized and even refrigerated items. Whether residents receive daily essentials, groceries or large shipments, the locker’s modular design ensures every package fits securely and conveniently.

“Class A multifamily operators made it clear they needed a premium, design‑driven locker solution to differentiate their communities and protect asset value, and Quadient delivered,” said Austin Maddox, executive vice president, North American Locker Solutions, Quadient. “The PREMIER Locker strengthens Quadient’s leadership in this segment by aligning directly with the expectations of top‑tier properties and their residents. PREMIER elevates the everyday delivery experience while strengthening the long‑term value of our customers’ communities. With customizable aesthetics and a modular platform, we’re helping properties not just keep pace with the market but define what modern, upscale multifamily living looks like.”

The PREMIER system integrates seamlessly with most major property management platforms, ensuring smooth setup and operation. Property managers may use Parcel Pending by Quadient’s Parcel Management Dashboard for real-time locker status, resident access controls, and automated alerts. Additionally, the Parcel Pending PLUS smartphone mobile app enables users to manage and retrieve packages quickly and easily.

For more information on the new PREMIER Locker System, visit www.parcelpending.com/en-us/premier-indoor-locker/.

