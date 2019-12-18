CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive, Inc., provider of in-transit supply chain tracking and visibility solutions , today announced that third-party logistics provider BOA Logistics, specializing in refrigerated LTL shipments, has implemented the Tive supply chain visibility platform. With Tive’s solution utilized across all perishable shipments, BOA Logistics has real-time visibility into temperature and location across all in-transit full truckloads (FTL) and less than truckloads (LTL).



BOA Logistics perishable consolidation program transports a wide variety of perishable commodities for major food brands. The majority of these shipments are refrigerated goods that must be kept between 33 and 38 degrees Fahrenheit for the entire shipment. Receivers will accept only a very small range of temperature fluctuation. That is why BOA must maintain the correct temperatures on its perishable shipments in order to avoid rejection.

“At the end of the day, Tive gives us peace of mind and protects us against any claims. Our customers want to know exactly where our freight is and what the temperature is. Tive does that for us. We can download the Tive logs to check on transit status and temperature records,” says Vincent Rivait, Market Analyst at BOA Logistics. “Tive also cuts down on phone calls to drivers because we can visually see shipment location and status.”

After further review of solutions in the market, BOA Logistics chose Tive due to the reliability of the tracking solution and the ability to quickly integrate into their Transportation Management System (TMS) with Tive’s intuitive software platform and APIs that allowed BOA Logistics to simplify the workload for their employees at their warehouses and customer service desk.

Using Tive’s real-time platform, BOA Logistics has access to shipment temperature and location data and the ability to set up custom alerts like ETA warnings, temperature deviations, geofences, and analyze shipments across their LTL carriers to make sure they are meeting KPIs. BOA Logistics also uses the Tive API to integrate this data into the company’s transportation management system (TMS).

Tive helps BOA Logistics:

Ensure reefer settings are correct,

Provide real-time shipment locations,

Determine if and when loads are stopped at a single site for too long,

Verify time-on-site for delivery and justifying any detention charges,

Pair weather data with Tive temp and GPS data to allow for quick decisions about whether to reroute or hold up a shipment.

“BOA Logistics is a great example of a 3PL taking advantage of the Tive platform to gain visibility into their loads,” said Tive CEO, Krenar Komoni. “There’s no need for our customers to be blind on their non-asset-based loads anymore. Tive helps 3PLs achieve full visibility on all in-transit shipments.”

About BOA Logistics

From its California hub, BOA Logistics consolidates perishables for major food brands and then coordinates long-haul shipments across all regions of the country. In addition to Domestic LTL, Volume/Full TL road transportation and rail, BOA Logistics also provides global air and ocean freight services.

About Tive

Tive helps companies achieve real-time in-transit visibility of their shipments around the globe. Tive’s clients include the world’s largest shippers and logistics providers that track and monitor the condition of their products while n-transit. Tive’s supply chain visibility platform together with the data generated by its tracking solution allows clients to proactively optimize their shipments, improve their customers’ experience, and unlock supply chain insights that they would not have been able to access before. The company recently was named in Gartner Smart Insights for Real-Time Transportation Visibility & Monitoring Market. Tive is based in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit: www.tive.co .