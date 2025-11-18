Tive Announces the 2025 Green Impact Leader Award Winners, Celebrating Sustainability Champions Across Global Supply Chains

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive , the global leader in real-time supply chain visibility solutions, today announced the 2025 winners of its Green Impact Leader award. This annual recognition honors Tive customers who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to sustainability by returning the highest number of trackers for recycling over the past 12 months.

The award is a cornerstone of the Tive Green Program , an initiative designed to incentivize organizations to return used shipment trackers for responsible recycling and reuse. Through this program, participating brands take direct ownership of their environmental impact, preventing e-waste in supply chain operations and positioning themselves as leaders driving a more resilient, circular future for end-to-end logistics.

The 12 Green Impact Leader award winners for 2025 include:

“These brands set a remarkable example by actively participating in our recycling and reuse program, contributing significantly to the reduction of electronic waste and supporting sustainable practices in supply chain management,” said Krenar Komoni, CEO & Founder of Tive. “The Green Impact Leader award reflects our commitment to not only advancing technology, but to reducing the environmental impact of our industry.”

Tive empowers shippers and logistics providers with the real-time data and alerts they need to anticipate issues and prevent waste, from spoiled products to cargo theft to unnecessary emissions. By closing the loop on tracker returns, Tive is creating a scalable pathway to help supply chains operate more responsibly and efficiently.

To learn more about the 2025 Tive Green Impact Leader award and the winners, visit www.tive.com/awards .

