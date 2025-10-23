Tive Named #17 in the FreightWaves “FreightTech 25” List of Winners

BOSTON, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive, the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology, today announced that the company has been named to the prestigious FreightWaves FreightTech 25 list of winners for 2026, coming in at number 17. This award recognizes the most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight and transportation industry, and this is the second time Tive has been included on this list.

Each year, the top 25 companies are selected from the FreightTech 100 by a handpicked group of CEOs, industry leaders, and investors actively investing in the freight space. The complete list of winners can be viewed on the FreightWaves website .

“As innovators at heart, we are honored to be recognized by FreightWaves among such an exceptional group of companies shaping the future of freight technology,” said Krenar Komoni, Tive CEO & Founder. “Innovation is at the core of everything we do at Tive, and this recognition reinforces our mission to deliver visibility for everyone, everywhere, across the supply chain.”

To further the company’s goal of making end-to-end supply chain visibility an affordable reality for everyone in the global supply chain, Tive accomplished the following in the first half of 2025:

Reported 44% half-over-half revenue growth

Added more than 264 new customers

Introduced the Solo Pro , a validated, real-time visibility tracker for biologics and pharmaceutical shipments—designed to streamline product releases, reduce excursions, achieve compliance, and protect product integrity from point of origin to point of delivery

Launched the Tive Security Seal, an intelligent, digital cable tamper detection device that sets a new benchmark in cargo and asset protection

Continued to expand the Tive Green Program: 137,453 trackers were returned for recycling and reuse in the first half of 2025 alone—a 59% year-over-year increase

: 137,453 trackers were returned for recycling and reuse in the first half of 2025 alone—a 59% year-over-year increase Since 2015, Tive trackers have traveled more than 9 billion miles around the globe on more than 2 million shipments

Since the company was founded, Tive has sold over 3 million trackers, which have collected nearly 5 million data points from shipments





About the FreightTech 25

The FreightTech 25 companies and their ranking were determined by a hand-picked peer group of CEOs, industry leaders, and investors actively investing in the freight industry. The companies were among the FreightTech 100 companies, previously determined by a panel chosen by FreightWaves.

About FreightWaves

The company is the world’s leading supply chain intelligence platform. More than one million professionals and 500 + global enterprises use FreightWaves intelligence to make informed decisions about their current and future supply chain operations. FreightWaves provides supply chain organizations with fundamental data and context that help benchmark, analyze, monitor, and forecast activity, pricing, and risks in the global freight market. Information and tools that FreightWaves offer the global logistics industry increase efficiency and profitability by driving more accurate pricing, higher utilization of assets, and lower emissions.

About Tive

Founded in 2015, Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility solutions. More than 1,000 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive’s cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full—because every shipment matters. For more information, visit www.tive.com .